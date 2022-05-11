Debate over best time for rise is one for the wages

Climate change eclipses all different election points As normal, Ross Gittins clears the air with a number of alternative phrases (“It’s climate change, stupid”, Opinion, May 11). But when he says “whatever I think, it’s clear most voters don’t rate climate change that highly”, I urge to vary, if solely as a result of it is determined by how the query is put. It’s much like the comparability throughout the darkish days of lockdown. When requested then which was the better fear, world warming or the pandemic, most individuals would have mentioned the pandemic as a result of it was what we had been grappling with on the time. The similar applies now if we substitute the pandemic with the price of residing. We should settle for that we can not afford to waste extra time on political point-scoring or buck-passing: the pressing want for motion transcends all ideological and geographical boundaries. The elephant within the room is that until we give precedence to dealing comprehensively with local weather change as we speak, there gained’t be a viable economic system or livelihood to stay up for tomorrow. Jenifer Nicholls, Armadale (Vic) When it’s the economist within the room that tells you that doing one thing about local weather change is probably the most burning challenge on this election, all of us ought to pay attention. Gittins makes quite a lot of sense. Effectively we’ve got to get the vote proper this time, in three years’ time it will likely be too late. Geoff Nilon, Mascot

The breathtaking hypocrisy (“Morrison set to announce millions for NSW clean energy projects”, May 11). The Coalition has been caught in a fossil-fuel time warp for the previous decade. We will always remember this PM, as treasurer, brandished the lump of coal in Parliament and shouted at his opponents “this is coal, don’t be afraid … don’t be scared”. He took a miserly net-zero-by-2050 providing to the Glasgow summit, ignored the Pacific Islands’ plight of local weather impacts and refused to hitch, on behalf of Australia over 100 nations who signed the COP26 settlement to chop methane emissions by at the least 30 per cent by 2030, which may very well be a superb answer to successfully curtail short-term warming. Australians now have a cohort of impartial “teal” candidates who can drive change for actual local weather motion. As Gittins explains, the various Liberal voters who care about local weather change now have a method to make their views felt. Rob Firth, Cremorne Point Gittins demonstrates how the failure to set efficient emission discount targets is a risk to life itself. There is not any justification for voting Liberal or Labor. Mark Porter, New Lambton Climate change is a symptom, not a trigger. The trigger is materialism. Rampant, uncontrolled materialism. Garry Feeney, Kingsgrove

Tolls, taxes would be the reply Sydney’s visitors downside Like different cities world wide, the introduction of a toll when coming into an internal ring of town would elevate income but additionally modify visitors flows (“Inner-city driver toll in draft on transport”, May 11). Time-of-day street pricing, applied in Singapore in 2009, has not solely unfold and evened out visitors congestion but additionally inspired commuters wishing to enter near its CBD to change to carpooling, use public transport or drive exterior peak hours. Introduction of a congestion tax in Sydney would equally clean out visitors flows and supply much-needed income for upgrading our public transport. John Kempler, Rose Bay We have already got a congestion tax – it’s a tax on our “time” to sit down and wait in visitors jams. Tim Schroder, Gordon School hours Most excessive faculties have already prolonged college instructing hours, pushed by timetable calls for however not by the guardian neighborhood’s wants (“NSW schools to trial extended opening hours”, May 11). They could start at 7.30 am or end by 4.30 pm or later, notably to allow variety of topic alternative, homework centres, sports activities or music practise. Introducing blanket prolonged hours is complicated, fraught with issues and will need to have the assist of the entire college neighborhood. It shouldn’t be framed as a directive or a repair to particular person dad and mom’ wants, or to extend a authorities’s recognition. Vanessa Tennent, Oatley

I discover it odd that the state authorities is trumpeting a versatile college day as a serious revolution in education, when measures that price cash like paying academics first rate wages, fixing run-down bathrooms and services and public/personal fairness are staring them within the face. I believe it’s a case of “look over there”. Peter Hull, Hat Head Soulless metropolis Parramatta’s proposed future “vision” appears like plans to show the expensive outdated metropolis right into a clone of LA (“Green light for Parramatta overhaul”, May 11). Statistics like 1.5 million sq. metres of workplace house and 70-story residential towers make chilling studying when not a point out is made of the particular high quality of life and the soul of the outdated metropolis at floor stage. An ideal distinction announcement, just like the renewal and restoration of the outdated Roxy theatre, could be welcomed. Sadly, evidently it, too, will find yourself with its components piled up in a storage depot like Willow Grove, with the National Trust as toothless tiger, questioning the place all of it went flawed. Greg Vale, Kiama Anyone Parramatta as we speak who remembers what it was like just a few a long time in the past may very well be forgiven for pondering that plans to “dramatically transform” the skyline have been below method for some time now. Doug Walker, Baulkham Hills

PM’s ploy Apparently, Scott Morrison feels that not sufficient “dog whistling” has been carried out for the bottom inside his social gathering who want to discriminate towards the weak and totally different in our society on “religious grounds”. He brings out once more Katherine Deves (Letters, May 11). This is an individual that the Liberal Party has chosen to run in an unwinnable seat, who solely joined the Liberal Party a month earlier than choice. An ideal sop for the Liberal Party conservatives to show, to allow them to paper over their failure to get the bigoted non secular discrimination invoice by parliament. She is not going to be elected however she’s going to reassure the far proper of the Liberal Party that they haven’t been forgotten. What a clear, merciless method to attempt to purchase votes. Pamela Wood, McMahons Point Brain drain Post World War II in 1967, the primary yr of the HSC, of 120 college students within the Sydney Girls’ High School cohort solely 10 did something however banking, nursing and instructing on leaving college (Letters, May 11). One of the ten, with a PhD in metallurgy, ultimately turned an acclaimed rocket scientist in America. On commencement, no Australian firm would give her a job so she had no alternative however depart Australia. Lyn Langtry, East Ryde

Musk’s mistake If Elon Musk reverses the Twitter ban on Donald Trump then all supporters of democracy world wide ought to boycott Tesla vehicles (“Musk says he would reverse Twitter ban on Donald Trump”, smh.com.au, May 11). John Amy, Carss Park Genes of metal A fast nod to Sam Kerr, performing on the pinnacle of her chosen path. An Australian mixing it with the world’s greatest and regularly placing the ending touches to her teammates’ efforts (“Human cheat code; the secret to Sam Kerr’s success”, May 11). Oh, and that shoulder cost on an errant pitch invader; there’s metal within the genes, the most effective all the time harbour it someway, someplace. Brian Jones, Leura

Grief and mourning Your article is noble and filled with common truths (“‘It took devastation to find hope’: how grief transformed Nick Cave”, May 11). The lack of two sons is bewildering to me, one thing I can not comprehend and doubt if I ever will. One doesn’t must be inventive to expertise it. But I do know that every of us has a life that isn’t an occasion however a course of and infrequently it’s somewhat four-letter phrase like love and time that gives an antidote in a time of grief and inconsolable sorrow. For Nick Cave and his household, that phrase at current is hope. He has requested that he be left to mourn his loss in privateness. As this world turns, creates its personal celestial music, a phoenix is stirring someplace within the depths of the universe, getting ready to rise out of the ashes. Peter Skrzynecki, Eastwood Election rejection I agree with John Clay relating to voting in abroad nations (Letters, May 11). My spouse and I had been in Sweden throughout the 2013 federal election and voted with ease on the Australian embassy in Stockholm. This yr, my spouse is once more in Sweden however has to acquire a “voting pack” despatched from Australia because the embassy isn’t conducting a polling station. Surely, the AEC might have organised issues somewhat higher. Nick Walker, Suffolk Park It’s not solely abroad that there are fewer polling cubicles. Pre-polling cubicles in Rozelle inside 10 minutes’ stroll on the plast two elections — 2019 and 2021 — will not be out there this time. With COVID-19 nonetheless round, there ought to there be extra reasonably than fewer cubicles. Patricia O’Brien, Rozelle

Bottom battle Your correspondent places his most odious candidate final (Letters, May 11). There appear to be at the least 4 vying for this place within the election. Felicite Ross, Vaucluse Debate not nice Chris Uhlmann suggests criticism of the Great Debate was restricted and perverse (“Great Debate lived up to its name”, May 11). He’s flawed. The occasion was rightly panned. A debate, notably throughout an election, is meant to tell individuals about candidates’ place on substantive points. Very little of this was achieved. Michael Hinchey, New Lambton