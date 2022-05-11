Debate over best time for rise is one for the wages

Climate change eclipses all different election points As normal, Ross Gittins clears the air with just a few alternative phrases (“It’s climate change, stupid”, Opinion, May 11). But when he says “whatever I think, it’s clear most voters don’t rate climate change that highly”, I urge to vary, if solely as a result of it will depend on how the query is put. It’s much like the comparability in the course of the darkish days of lockdown. When requested then which was the higher fear, international warming or the pandemic, most individuals would have mentioned the pandemic as a result of it was what we had been grappling with on the time. The similar applies now if we substitute the pandemic with the price of dwelling. We should settle for that we can’t afford to waste extra time on political point-scoring or buck-passing: the pressing want for motion transcends all ideological and geographical boundaries. The elephant within the room is that until we give precedence to dealing comprehensively with local weather change in the present day, there received’t be a viable economic system or livelihood to stay up for tomorrow. Jenifer Nicholls, Armadale (Vic) When it’s the economist within the room that tells you that doing one thing about local weather change is essentially the most burning situation on this election, all of us ought to hear. Gittins makes numerous sense. Effectively now we have to get the vote proper this time, in three years’ time will probably be too late. Geoff Nilon, Mascot

The breathtaking hypocrisy (“Morrison set to announce millions for NSW clean energy projects”, May 11). The Coalition has been caught in a fossil-fuel time warp for the previous decade. We will always remember this PM, as treasurer, brandished the lump of coal in Parliament and shouted at his opponents “this is coal, don’t be afraid … don’t be scared”. He took a miserly net-zero-by-2050 providing to the Glasgow summit, ignored the Pacific Islands’ plight of local weather impacts and refused to hitch, on behalf of Australia over 100 international locations who signed the COP26 settlement to chop methane emissions by not less than 30 per cent by 2030, which could possibly be a superb resolution to successfully curtail short-term warming. Australians now have a cohort of impartial “teal” candidates who can power change for actual local weather motion. As Gittins explains, the numerous Liberal voters who care about local weather change now have a technique to make their views felt. Rob Firth, Cremorne Point Gittins demonstrates how the failure to set efficient emission discount targets is a menace to life itself. There is not any justification for voting Liberal or Labor. Mark Porter, New Lambton Climate change is a symptom, not a trigger. The trigger is materialism. Rampant, uncontrolled materialism. Garry Feeney, Kingsgrove

Tolls, taxes stands out as the reply Sydney’s visitors downside Like different cities all over the world, the introduction of a toll when getting into an interior ring of town would elevate income but in addition modify visitors flows (“Inner-city driver toll in draft on transport”, May 11). Time-of-day street pricing, applied in Singapore in 2009, has not solely unfold and evened out visitors congestion but in addition inspired commuters wishing to enter near its CBD to modify to carpooling, use public transport or drive exterior peak hours. Introduction of a congestion tax in Sydney would equally clean out visitors flows and supply much-needed income for upgrading our public transport. John Kempler, Rose Bay We have already got a congestion tax – it’s a tax on our “time” to sit down and wait in visitors jams. Tim Schroder, Gordon School hours Most excessive colleges have already prolonged faculty instructing hours, pushed by timetable calls for however not by the mother or father group’s wants (“NSW schools to trial extended opening hours”, May 11). They might start at 7.30 am or end by 4.30 pm or later, notably to allow variety of topic alternative, homework centres, sports activities or music practise. Introducing blanket prolonged hours is advanced, fraught with issues and will need to have the assist of the entire faculty group. It shouldn’t be framed as a directive or a repair to particular person mother and father’ wants, or to extend a authorities’s recognition. Vanessa Tennent, Oatley

I discover it odd that the state authorities is trumpeting a versatile faculty day as a serious revolution in education, when measures that value cash like paying lecturers first rate wages, fixing run-down bathrooms and amenities and public/non-public fairness are staring them within the face. I feel it’s a case of “look over there”. Peter Hull, Hat Head Soulless metropolis Parramatta’s proposed future “vision” appears like plans to show the expensive outdated metropolis right into a clone of LA (“Green light for Parramatta overhaul”, May 11). Statistics like 1.5 million sq. metres of workplace area and 70-story residential towers make chilling studying when not a point out is made of the particular high quality of life and the soul of the outdated metropolis at floor stage. An ideal distinction announcement, just like the renewal and restoration of the outdated Roxy theatre, could be welcomed. Sadly, plainly it, too, will find yourself with its elements piled up in a storage depot like Willow Grove, with the National Trust as toothless tiger, questioning the place all of it went flawed. Greg Vale, Kiama Anyone Parramatta in the present day who remembers what it was like just a few many years in the past could possibly be forgiven for considering that plans to “dramatically transform” the skyline have been beneath manner for some time now. Doug Walker, Baulkham Hills

PM’s ploy Apparently, Scott Morrison feels that not sufficient “dog whistling” has been executed for the bottom inside his occasion who want to discriminate in opposition to the weak and completely different in our society on “religious grounds”. He brings out once more Katherine Deves (Letters, May 11). This is an individual that the Liberal Party has chosen to run in an unwinnable seat, who solely joined the Liberal Party a month earlier than choice. An ideal sop for the Liberal Party conservatives to show, to allow them to paper over their failure to get the bigoted non secular discrimination invoice by way of parliament. She is not going to be elected however she is going to reassure the far proper of the Liberal Party that they haven’t been forgotten. What a clear, merciless technique to attempt to purchase votes. Pamela Wood, McMahons Point Brain drain Post World War II in 1967, the primary yr of the HSC, of 120 college students within the Sydney Girls’ High School cohort solely 10 did something however banking, nursing and instructing on leaving faculty (Letters, May 11). One of the ten, with a PhD in metallurgy, ultimately turned an acclaimed rocket scientist in America. On commencement, no Australian firm would give her a job so she had no alternative however go away Australia. Lyn Langtry, East Ryde

Musk’s mistake If Elon Musk reverses the Twitter ban on Donald Trump then all supporters of democracy all over the world ought to boycott Tesla automobiles (“Musk says he would reverse Twitter ban on Donald Trump”, smh.com.au, May 11). John Amy, Carss Park Genes of metal A fast nod to Sam Kerr, performing on the pinnacle of her chosen path. An Australian mixing it with the world’s greatest and regularly placing the ending touches to her teammates’ efforts (“Human cheat code; the secret to Sam Kerr’s success”, May 11). Oh, and that shoulder cost on an errant pitch invader; there’s metal within the genes, the perfect at all times harbour it in some way, someplace. Brian Jones, Leura

Grief and mourning Your article is noble and filled with common truths (“‘It took devastation to find hope’: how grief transformed Nick Cave”, May 11). The lack of two sons is bewildering to me, one thing I can’t comprehend and doubt if I ever will. One doesn’t must be inventive to expertise it. But I do know that every of us has a life that isn’t an occasion however a course of and sometimes it’s just a little four-letter phrase like love and time that gives an antidote in a time of grief and inconsolable sorrow. For Nick Cave and his household, that phrase at current is hope. He has requested that he be left to mourn his loss in privateness. As this world turns, creates its personal celestial music, a phoenix is stirring someplace within the depths of the universe, getting ready to rise out of the ashes. Peter Skrzynecki, Eastwood Election rejection I agree with John Clay concerning voting in abroad international locations (Letters, May 11). My spouse and I had been in Sweden in the course of the 2013 federal election and voted with ease on the Australian embassy in Stockholm. This yr, my spouse is once more in Sweden however has to acquire a “voting pack” despatched from Australia because the embassy isn’t conducting a polling station. Surely, the AEC may have organised issues just a little higher. Nick Walker, Suffolk Park It’s not solely abroad that there are fewer polling cubicles. Pre-polling cubicles in Rozelle inside 10 minutes’ stroll on the plast two elections — 2019 and 2021 — are usually not out there this time. With COVID-19 nonetheless round, there ought to there be extra quite than fewer cubicles. Patricia O’Brien, Rozelle

Bottom battle Your correspondent places his most odious candidate final (Letters, May 11). There appear to be not less than 4 vying for this place within the election. Felicite Ross, Vaucluse Debate not nice Chris Uhlmann suggests criticism of the Great Debate was restricted and perverse (“Great Debate lived up to its name”, May 11). He’s flawed. The occasion was rightly panned. A debate, notably throughout an election, is meant to tell folks about candidates’ place on substantive points. Very little of this was achieved. Michael Hinchey, New Lambton