Debt crackdown: City of Tshwane cuts Dept of Water and Sanitation power supply | Fin24

“Our situation is not because of incompetence, but because our customers are not paying us,” says a City spokesperson.

The City of Tshwane has a debtors e-book of R17 billion and is disconnecting providers of those that don’t pay.

Services have been disconnected on the luxurious Sheraton Hotel close to the Union Buildings and a few purchasing centres, whereas state-owned arms producer Denel is subsequent on the listing.

Next week the City plans to focus on non-paying residential complexes and estates.

The City of Tshwane says it “mean[s] business” in taking drastic steps in opposition to debtors who’re in arrears, together with authorities departments, companies and residential clients.

“We mean business. Make arrangements to pay your account before you find yourself in the dark,” the City warned on social media on Wednesday, shortly earlier than it disconnected electrical energy provide on the 5-star Sheraton Hotel, only a stone’s throw from the Union Buildings. The water provide is at the moment nonetheless linked.

The Department of Water and Sanitation additionally confirmed in a press release that energy provide to its buildings was disconnected on Wednesday.

“The Department is in consultation with the Department of Public Works to ensure that power is reconnected urgently. We wish to assure the public that no services have been disrupted by the disconnection. This matter must be resolved urgently between Public Works and the City of Tshwane,” stated division spokesperson Sputnik Ratau.

When Fin24 spoke to a City spokesperson simply after 15:00 on Wednesday afternoon, he stated they had been on their approach to state-owned arms producer Denel to show off providers as a result of a debt of R2.2 million.

The lodge has amassed a debt of R23 million in charges and taxes, in addition to for water and electrical energy, through the coronavirus pandemic over the previous two years. The lodge’s authorized consultant has been in touch with the City to attempt to come to an settlement.

Other disconnections by the City up to now embody water disconnected on the Lyttelton Shopping Centre, which owes R750 000; the Blue Beacon business property in Swartkop, which owes R2.3 million; and the Department of Infrastructure Development, which owes R260 million in charges and providers.

The City has a listing of 47 buildings and business properties the place water and electrical energy will probably be disconnected until homeowners make funds within the coming days.

‘The metropolis can grind to a halt’

According to City spokesperson Selby Bokaba, the City has tried to have interaction with its clients who owe cash and despatched out notices. Bokaba stated disconnecting their providers has grow to be a final resort for the City, which must be positive it has funds, not solely to purchase water and electrical energy for Tswhane, however to pay workers salaries and repair suppliers.

“If staff do not get paid, they will not come to work and the city can grind to a halt,” stated Bokaba.

“Some try to emotionally blackmail us by saying we will put people out of jobs by cutting services. But we are also a service provider and we cannot pay our debts if our customers do not pay us. We have a debtors book of over R17 billion,” stated Bokaba. “Next week we will go into residential complexes and estates.”

Asked why the City has allowed such enormous money owed to construct up, he stated maybe the City has been too lenient up to now.

“We were relying on the conscience of people and engaging in a collegial manner, hoping they would understand our own dire straits at the municipality. We should not have allowed the debtors book to balloon to R17 billion,” he stated.

“People should have made an effort to contact us about what they owe. Our situation is not because of incompetence, but because our customers are not paying us.”

This article was up to date at 18:40 on Wednesday to incorporate remark from the Dept of Water and Sanitation.