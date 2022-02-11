Debunked: COVID-19 vaccines do not create variants of HIV/AIDS

False on-line claims have urged an unfounded hyperlink between COVID-19 vaccines and HIV, the virus that causes AIDs.

The deceptive posts declare that coronavirus jabs are creating new variants of the unrelated virus to emerge.

The misinformation has unfold amid better international consciousness for HIV testing in nations such because the United Kingdom and the United States.

No medical proof has proven any hyperlink between COVID-19 vaccines and AIDs and international well being authorities have dismissed the claims.

The World Health Organization (WHO) has reiterated that coronavirus vaccines are secure and efficient and that any dangers are extraordinarily uncommon.

But anti-vaccine demonstrations are nonetheless being held in a number of cities, together with the so-called “Freedom Convoy” truckers’ protest in Canada.

Other protesters within the United Kingdom have cited historical, defunct legal guidelines in an try to shut down the nation’s vaccination programme.

Many on-line customers have falsely claimed that COVID-19 vaccines are creating a brand new illness, so-called “vaccine acquired immunodeficiency syndrome” or “VAIDS”.

Posts referencing the time period have extensively circulated on Facebook, Twitter, and Reddit, whereas Google search phrases for “VAIDS” have additionally risen in latest days.

“Do NOT take the vaccine #Vaids,” one consumer wrote on Facebook, whereas others saved their posts obscure, asking, “What is VAIDS?”

Neither the WHO nor the European Centre for Disease Prevention and Control (ECDC) has documented any such illness often called “VAIDS”.

A WHO spokesperson advised Euronews that no “reputable source” has printed the claims about “VAIDS” and labelled the stories as “misinformation”.

Other on-line customers have falsely urged a hyperlink between COVID-19 vaccines and the brand new HIV variant just lately found within the Netherlands.

However, the VB variant of HIV isn’t itself new and is believed to have originated lengthy earlier than coronavirus vaccines existed.

“Researchers estimate that the VB variant first arose during the late 1980s and 1990s in the Netherlands,” mentioned Oxford University, which found the extremely virulent pressure.

“It spread more quickly than other HIV variants during the 2000s, but its spread has been declining since around 2010.”

Oxford University mentioned the analysis “emphasises the importance” of HIV testing and likewise reiterated that the general public shouldn’t be anxious concerning the VB variant.

Misinformation about COVID-19 vaccines and HIV/AIDS has been circulating for a number of months and has even been unfold by elected officers.

Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro was sanctioned by social media companies in October after falsely claiming that UK residents had been growing AIDS sooner than anticipated after receiving two coronavirus vaccines doses.

The Brazilian Society of Infectious Diseases states that there’s “no known relationship” between any coronavirus vaccines and AIDS.

Fact-checkers have regularly debunked false rumours that COVID jabs scale back a human’s immense system and make it extra inclined to different ailments.

“AIDS is a generalised body-wide compromise of a specific subset of immune cells (mostly CD4+ lymphocytes) caused specifically by infection with the HIV-1 virus,” mentioned Dr Grant McFadden, director of the Biodesign Center for Immunotherapy, Vaccines and Virotherapy at Arizona State University.

“There is no vaccine-induced counterpart of AIDS,” he told The Associated Press.

Given that billions of individuals all over the world have already been vaccinated in opposition to COVID-19, McFadden mentioned, “if such a thing as VAIDS existed, we would have detected it by now.”