Debunking the videos Russia used as a pretext to send troops to eastern Ukraine | CNN





CNN

—

In the course of a day, when Russia fastidiously choreographed its justification for sending troops into eastern Ukraine, two unusual movies popped up on social media.

One video allegedly confirmed the Monday shelling of a Russian border publish within the Rostov area, which runs alongside Ukraine’s japanese border.

Another video, which surfaced on Telegram later that day, purportedly confirmed a bunch of Ukrainian saboteurs infiltrating Russia from Ukraine, in the identical area.

Russia’s Federal Security Service (FSB) said that two infantry autos had been found “violating the Ukraine-Russian border in the Rostov region.”

Separately, Russia’s southern navy district mentioned, based on state information company RIA-Novosti, that 5 folks from a sabotage staff had been “eliminated.”

These alleged incidents had been quickly fodder for a not often televised session of Russia’s National Security Council, the place President Vladimir Putin invited reports from his interior circle.

The Director of the Federal Security Service (FSB), Alexander Bortnikov, spoke of “instances of shells hitting the territory of the Russian Federation, primarily in the Rostov region” and mentioned that “two Ukrainian military sabotage groups reached the border with the Russian Federation in Luhansk region, coming from Mariupol.”

Bortnikov mentioned these sorts of incidents had been inflicting a “degradation of the situation” within the separatist territories and that “the Ukrainian security forces” had been accountable.

But the movies that surfaced as alleged proof of these incidents weren’t fairly as marketed by Russian media.

The first video, which allegedly confirmed a border publish inside Russian territory that had been shelled by Ukrainian forces, first appeared on pro-Russian Telegram channels and on RIA-Novosti on Monday morning.

Russia’s FSB gave this account of the incident, saying that at 9:50 a.m. a “projectile was fired from the territory of Ukraine” and destroyed a checkpoint which was “150 meters from the Russian-Ukrainian border.”

Other Russian media muddied the water even additional – mentioning areas each within the south, within the course of the Ukrainian metropolis of Mariupol – and within the north, close to the Russian village of Mityakinskaya.

However, a CNN evaluation of the 2 movies confirms that they had been filmed at a typical location, just some meters from one another. They weren’t scenes tons of of kilometers aside.

Moreover, geolocation exhibits the 2 movies had been shot on the border between the separatist pro-Russian Donetsk People’s Republic (DPR) and Russia, not in an space on – or near – the border managed by Ukrainian forces.

And, because the UK-based Centre for Information Resilience first discovered, the placement for the video is inside DPR territory.

Geolocation of explosion at Russian border publish in Rostov Oblast [47.273672, 38.332292] h/t @zvalgasrytuose https://t.co/gDIEl4UnJR pic.twitter.com/Qud9VHklSf — Benjamin (@hengenahm) February 21, 2022

In the identical location is the second video, as first recognized by open supply intelligence analyst John Marquee.

Thanks to @john_marquee who factors out that is possible round 47.2739, 38.3309, simply inside Ukraine https://t.co/ySWiN4KEYL pic.twitter.com/mLbgffEgcS — Eliot Higgins (@EliotHiggins) February 21, 2022

The second video first surfaced on a pro-Russian Telegram channel which claims to point out helmet footage from a Ukrainian soldier crossing the Russian border. CNN analyzed metadata for the video, however key particulars seem to have been worn out.

A 3rd video then surfaced purporting to point out a Ukrainian armored automobile that was used for the alleged incursion proven within the second video. The automobile was proven after it was destroyed.

However, folks had been fast to identify inconsistencies within the video.

Oryx, a weblog that focuses on international safety points, noted the video featured a BTR-70M APC automobile which it mentioned was not being utilized by the Ukrainian military.

Analysts at Janes, a protection intelligence supplier, advised CNN the automobile within the video “is likely to be a Russian upgrade” though it’s tough to be completely sure that it’s not in Ukrainian service.

The Russians have additionally reported that one Ukrainian soldier was captured throughout this alleged incursion, however his id has not been revealed. For their half, the Ukrainians say all their troopers are accounted for. None are lacking; none had been killed on the border.

There is not any approach to join the discharge of the movies with any official or state-run media outlet; all of them surfaced from apparently personal accounts. But the truth that they emerged very quickly after these alleged incidents had been reported is mysterious.

One Ukrainian official, who was proven the helmet digicam video, described it as “Bollywood.” The Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba, described the movies as straight out of Russia’s “fake factory.”

But for the Kremlin, and its fastidiously staged grievances laid out Monday, they served their function.