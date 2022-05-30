Sports
Debutants impressed, powerhouses struggled in expanded IPL | Cricket News – Times of India
NEW DELHI: As fireworks lit up the Ahmedabad evening sky and confetti rained on Hardik Pandya and his triumphant Gujarat Titans staff mates, one other version of the Indian Premier League (IPL) got here to a glitzy finish on Sunday after two months of breakneck motion.
More than 100,000 followers thronged the Narendra Modi Stadium the place Gujarat capped a fairytale first season by outplaying 2008 champions Rajasthan Royals in a low-scoring closing.
“This has been a truly memorable season with our fans back in the stadium, celebrating every moment,” tweeted Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) secretary Jay Shah.
India’s battle to include the COVID-19 pandemic had pressured the organisers to carry all the 2020 version of the match within the United Arab Emirates, which additionally hosted the second half of final 12 months’s match.
This 12 months all the league part was restricted within the western state of Maharashtra to keep away from air journey and minimise an infection dangers.
Delhi Capitals nonetheless reported COVID-19 instances of their camp however the match chugged alongside.
There had been loads of surprises this season to hook the followers.
Two of the league’s most profitable and fashionable franchises with 9 titles between them, Mumbai and Chennai, completed on the backside.
Instead, the expanded 10-team match witnessed the rise of Gujarat and Lucknow Super Giants, the latter additionally making the playoff of their debut season.
Kolkata and Ahmedabad cut up the playoff matches and the huge turnout for the ultimate is a testomony to the unwavering attraction of the world’s richest Twenty20 league.
All of it augurs properly for the BCCI, which has begun the method to promote the league’s media rights for the 2023-27 cycle which, trade sources stated, may fetch $6.7 billion.
More than 100,000 followers thronged the Narendra Modi Stadium the place Gujarat capped a fairytale first season by outplaying 2008 champions Rajasthan Royals in a low-scoring closing.
“This has been a truly memorable season with our fans back in the stadium, celebrating every moment,” tweeted Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) secretary Jay Shah.
India’s battle to include the COVID-19 pandemic had pressured the organisers to carry all the 2020 version of the match within the United Arab Emirates, which additionally hosted the second half of final 12 months’s match.
This 12 months all the league part was restricted within the western state of Maharashtra to keep away from air journey and minimise an infection dangers.
Delhi Capitals nonetheless reported COVID-19 instances of their camp however the match chugged alongside.
There had been loads of surprises this season to hook the followers.
Two of the league’s most profitable and fashionable franchises with 9 titles between them, Mumbai and Chennai, completed on the backside.
Instead, the expanded 10-team match witnessed the rise of Gujarat and Lucknow Super Giants, the latter additionally making the playoff of their debut season.
Kolkata and Ahmedabad cut up the playoff matches and the huge turnout for the ultimate is a testomony to the unwavering attraction of the world’s richest Twenty20 league.
All of it augurs properly for the BCCI, which has begun the method to promote the league’s media rights for the 2023-27 cycle which, trade sources stated, may fetch $6.7 billion.