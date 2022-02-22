Europe
Decision of Russia to recognize so-called “DPR and LPR” contradict the Minsk Agreements
BAKU, Azerbaijan, Feb. 22
Trend:
The choice of the Russian Federation to acknowledge the
so-called Donetsk and Luhansk Republics, along with
contradicting the Minsk Agreements, constitutes a transparent violation
of Ukraine’s political unity and territorial integrity, Turkish
Foreign Ministry mentioned, Trend studies.
“The Russian Federation’s choice is unacceptable and we reject
it.
We reiterate as soon as once more our dedication to the preservation of
Ukraine’s political unity and territorial integrity and invite all
involved events to behave with frequent sense and to abide by
worldwide legislation”, the assertion says.