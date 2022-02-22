Decision of Russia to recognize so-called “DPR and LPR” contradict the Minsk Agreements

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Feb. 22

Trend:

The choice of the Russian Federation to acknowledge the

so-called Donetsk and Luhansk Republics, along with

contradicting the Minsk Agreements, constitutes a transparent violation

of Ukraine’s political unity and territorial integrity, Turkish

Foreign Ministry mentioned, Trend studies.

“The Russian Federation’s choice is unacceptable and we reject

it.

We reiterate as soon as once more our dedication to the preservation of

Ukraine’s political unity and territorial integrity and invite all

involved events to behave with frequent sense and to abide by

worldwide legislation”, the assertion says.