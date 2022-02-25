Decisions from today’s extraordinary UEFA Executive Committee meeting | Inside UEFA

The UEFA Executive Committee right now held a unprecedented assembly following the grave escalation of the safety scenario in Europe.

The UEFA Executive Committee determined to relocate the ultimate of the 2021/22 UEFA Men’s Champions League from Saint Petersburg to Stade de France in Saint-Denis. The sport will probably be performed as initially scheduled on Saturday 28 May at 21:00 CET.

UEFA needs to precise its thanks and appreciation to French Republic President Emmanuel Macron for his private help and dedication to have European membership soccer’s most prestigious sport moved to France at a time of unparalleled disaster. Together with the French authorities, UEFA will absolutely help multi-stakeholder efforts to make sure the supply of rescue for soccer gamers and their households in Ukraine who face dire human struggling, destruction and displacement.

At right now’s assembly, the UEFA Executive Committee additionally determined that Russian and Ukrainian golf equipment and nationwide groups competing in UEFA competitions will probably be required to play their residence matches at impartial venues till additional discover.

The UEFA Executive Committee additional decided to stay on standby to convene additional extraordinary conferences, on an everyday ongoing foundation the place required, to reassess the authorized and factual scenario because it evolves and undertake additional choices as mandatory.