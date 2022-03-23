Declarations of interest in hosting UEFA EURO 2028 and 2032 received from four potential bids | Inside UEFA

UEFA in the present day confirmed that it has acquired declarations of curiosity to host the 2028 and 2032 editions of the UEFA EURO from 4 potential bidders following the deadline of 23 March.

A joint declaration of curiosity was submitted by the soccer associations of England, Northern Ireland, Republic of Ireland, Scotland and Wales for UEFA EURO 2028.

Russia and Turkey declared their curiosity in internet hosting both the 2028 or 2032 version of UEFA’s flagship nationwide staff competitors, whereas Italy introduced its intention to bid for UEFA EURO 2032.

The appointment of host(s) of UEFA EURO 2028 and UEFA EURO 2032 shall be made in September 2023.

