Declare Akshay Kumar’s Samrat Prithviraj tax-free in his birthplace Rajasthan, netizens demand

After Akshay Kumar-starrer ‘Samrat Prithviraj’ was declared tax-free in Uttarakhand, Uttar Pradesh and Madhya Pradesh, there may be clamour for the movie primarily based on the lifetime of the fearless and mighty King Prithviraj Chauhan to be given comparable standing in Rajasthan as many think about the wonderful Samrat hailed from the desert-state. In Yash Raj Films’ first historic film, which was launched in theatres within the nation on Friday, Akshay essays the position of the Twelfth-century legendary warrior who fought valiantly to guard India from the cruel invader Muhammad Ghori.

A consumer by the identify T.A. wrote on Twitter, “Rajasthan govt can make #Prithviraj tax free Not sure but hopefully it happens so that every Indian can know about the life of Hindu Samrat.”

Another, Harsh Veer Singh, wrote, “Samrat Prithviraaj Chauhan movie should be declared as tax-free in Rajasthan.”

“It may also needed to be tax-free in Rajasthan, it is the birthplace of Samrat Prithviraj Chouhan,” wrote Bhanu Pratap on the microblogging website, claiming that Rajasthan is the birthplace of Chouhan.

“Sir Rajasthan ke Rajputana gaurav aur desh ki shan SAMRAT PRITHVIRAJ ji ki movie ko unki sawaym ki dharti pe to tax free karwa do ……….”.

Vasudev Devnani, a BJP MLA from Ajmer North additionally joined the netizens in urging the Rajasthan authorities to declare the film tax-free, saying that the interval drama will invoke a spirit of affection for our motherland.

“Rajasthan should also declare it tax-free. The film that is based on the glorious and mighty Samrat Prithviraj Chauhan, played by Akshay Kumar, has been made tax-free is UP and Madhya Pradesh so that as many youths of our country can see the film and invoke a spirit of love for our motherland.”

‘Prithviraj’, is directed by Chandraprakash Dwivedi who’s greatest recognized for steering the tv epic Chanakya and the critically acclaimed movie ‘Pinjar.’ The visible spectacle options former Miss World Manushi Chhillar who’s making her Hindi movie debut with the film, within the position of Sanyogita, Prithviraj’s beloved associate. Sanjay Dutt and Sonu Sood are additionally part of the interval drama. ‘Samrat Prithviraj’ hit the screens at this time in Hindi, Tamil and Telugu languages.

