Declining rate of volunteering heralds ‘collapse in community life’: minister

Community and charity teams are coping with plummeting charges of volunteering, and Charities Minister Andrew Leigh is on a mission not solely to stem the drop-off however halt the disaster in neighborhood participation.

Reports compiled by the Australian Charities and Not-for-profits Commission (ACNC) present the variety of volunteers has been steadily falling every year. It estimated there have been 3.3 million volunteers in 2020, and the census discovered simply over 2.9 million individuals had performed voluntary work in 2021, or about 14 per cent of those that answered.

Charities Minister Andrew Leigh desires to sort out what he sees as a collapse in neighborhood life. Credit:Rhett Wyman

At disaster helpline Lifeline, the seek for volunteers is a continuing and has been exacerbated by the pandemic.

“Our phones are ringing. 24/7, obviously, and tech service now is 24/7 – and [we have] around 3000 phone calls a day. So we always need more volunteers at Lifeline, that’s for sure,” appearing chief govt Robert Sams stated.