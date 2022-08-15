Decomposed Body Of Child Found In Drain In Punjab

The physique was noticed within the drain by some folks on Monday, the officers mentioned.

Kapurthala,Punjab:

The decomposed physique of a one-and-a-half years outdated boy was present in a drain right here on Monday, six days after he fell into it, officers mentioned.

Abhilash, the son of migrants Surjit and Manisha, fell into the drain on August 9 when he and his four-year-old sister have been making an attempt to cross it by strolling on a slender cemented pole.

A staff of the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) had launched a rescue operation however couldn’t discover the boy.

Senior Superintendent of Police Navneet Singh Bains mentioned the physique has been despatched to the native civil hospital for a autopsy examination.

Deputy Commissioner Vishesh Sarangal mentioned the district Red Cross Society will assist the household of the lifeless with the cremation of the kid.

He mentioned he would additionally write to the state authorities in search of monetary assist for the household.

