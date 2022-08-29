Dee Snider Scolds ‘MAGAT Fascists’ for Hijacking Iconic Song

Twisted Sister lead singer Dee Snider trashed supporters of former President Donald Trump for hijacking his iconic tune “We’re Not Gonna Take It.”

In a viral tweet over the weekend, Snider denounced “MAGAT Fascists” for allegedly stealing his tune, which all the time been seen as a common anti-authority anthem.

“ATTENTION QANON, MAGAT FASCISTS: Every time you sing ‘We’re Not Gonna Take It’ remember it was written by a cross-dressing, libtard, tree hugging half-Jew who HATES everything you stand for. It was you and people like you that inspired every angry word of that song! SO FUCK OFF!” he tweeted.

ATTENTION QANON, MAGAT FASCISTS: Every time you sing “We’re Not Gonna Take It” bear in mind it was written by a cross-dressing, libtard, tree hugging half-Jew who HATES the whole lot you stand for. It was you and other people such as you that impressed each offended phrase of that tune! SO FUCK OFF! — Dee Snider🇺🇸🎤 (@deesnider) August 26, 2022

Conservatives instantly trolled Dee Snider by tweeting a video of him performing the hit tune alongside the Trump household someday earlier than they rose to political prominence.

DO NOT RT this video of @deesnider acting on stage with your complete Trump household pic.twitter.com/AP0CFrzAII — Jack Posobiec 🇺🇸 (@JackPosobiec) August 27, 2022

Elton John, Ozzy Osbourne, Neil Young, and the Rolling Stones have all criticized the previous president for utilizing their music at marketing campaign rallies.

Trump supporters and MAGA fans first started utilizing “We’re Not Gonna Take It” through the coronavirus pandemic in response to the masks mandates, beginning when a group of anti-maskers paraded round a Target in Florida whereas enjoying the hit 80s tune.

“No…these selfish a**holes do not have my permission or blessing to use my song for their moronic cause. #cuttheshit,” Snider tweeted in 2020.

No…these egocentric assholes would not have my permission or blessing to make use of my tune for his or her moronic trigger. #cuttheshit https://t.co/LPDAjSszbf — Dee Snider🇺🇸🎤 (@deesnider) September 16, 2020

Snider later went on to scold unvaccinated Americans and expressed assist for vaccine mandates at concert events.

“Your chance of making me sick is an invasion of my privacy, so fuck you,” he said. “If you don’t like it, find your own band. Ted Nugent is out there somewhere. Kid Rock is welcoming you. … You don’t have a right to infect me.”

Snider additionally denounced supporters of Republican Arizona gubernatorial candidate Kari Lake as “fascist morons” when a Twitter account selling her displayed lyrics to his beloved tune.

“HEY IDIOTS! READ THE 1ST LINE: “We’ve got the right to CHOOSE!” This is a PRO-CHOICE anthem you or co-opting. It was NEVER meant for you fascist morons! As the songwriter & singer I DENOUNCE EVERYTHING @KariLake STANDS FOR! Write your individual rattling tune!” he tweeted.

HEY IDIOTS! READ THE 1ST LINE: “We’ve got the right to CHOOSE!” This is a PRO-CHOICE anthem you or co-opting. It was NEVER meant for you fascist morons! As the songwriter & singer I DENOUNCE EVERYTHING @KariLake STANDS FOR! Write your individual rattling tune!@CNN @FoxNews @MSNBC https://t.co/iNwMFoxI0V — Dee Snider🇺🇸🎤 (@deesnider) July 31, 2022

