DEEP DIVE | A broken permit system, broke drivers… but big bucks for Uber and City of Cape Town | News24

The working licences system is damaged, and drivers are going broke, however raking in huge bucks is US experience hailing big Uber and the world-class City of Cape Town. In this deep dive, Adiel Ismail turns a searchlight on the plight of ladies e-hailing drivers – arguably some of the susceptible teams of employees – who face demanding and harmful bumps within the street to feed their households. In 2021, the City of Cape Town issued fines in extra of R13 million to e-hailing drivers for breaches of the working allow by-laws, whereas not granting a single e-hailing working licence amid a punishing three-year moratorium set to finish in 2023.

One Uber driver. Two visitors officers. Ten minutes.

All Mary Muzengi needed was to place meals on the desk for her household. But the cat-and-mouse recreation the aspiring social employee from Harare in Zimbabwe must endure for 4 years, all the time alert to the danger of visitors officers tailing her, is captured in a mere 10 minutes on a scorching day in Cape Town.

It was a Sunday morning in January 2020. The sweltering warmth was beginning to beat down on Muzengi, however the heat breeze dashing in by her automotive’s window introduced with it slight respite. It didn’t final lengthy. Almost instantaneously, she began perspiring and her coronary heart started thumping in her chest. Why? She was pulled over by visitors officers requesting her identification paperwork and driver’s licence. She had all the time dreaded what adopted: they demanded the working licence she should have in her possession to be on the street as an Uber driver.

“You are impounded,” she recollects one of many officers telling her, throwing her palms up within the air. The 38-year-old was allowed to drop off the 2 British vacationers who have been within the automotive at a well-liked resort nestled within the coronary heart of the Cape Town’s vibrant Victoria & Alfred Waterfront. The courtyard of this glamorous escape was the place she had the nightmarish expertise of getting her livelihood snatched from her.

She stated:

“I went from being the driver to being a passenger in my own car when they drove it to the impound centre. I didn’t even have money to go home.”

Muzengi was fearful, pissed off and flustered.

She is considered one of nearly 80% of e-hailing drivers – in keeping with an investigation by the Competition Commission – working with out a licence who’re torn between the desperation to make a dwelling, and the concern that every experience could consequence of their automotive being seized. The identical City directors and officers implementing this regulation are additionally accountable for perennial delays in processing these licences. The consequence? R13 million in impoundment fines for the City of Cape Town, and certain thousands and thousands extra in income for e-hailing corporations.

Currently, e-hailing drivers are granted working licences as a sub-category of metered taxi companies because of the absence of formal recognition of e-hailing companies within the National Land Transport Act 5 of 2009 (NLTA).

The provision for e-hailing operators to be licensed as metered taxi operators adopted a choice by the Transport Appeals Tribunal through which it confirmed e-hailing companies weren’t in contravention of the NLTA. Therefore, the nationwide Department of Transport issued a follow be aware in 2015 – two years after Uber’s entry into South Africa – to classify e-hailing companies underneath the metered taxi service umbrella as an interim measure whereas the National Land Transport Amendment Bill continues to be being thought-about in Parliament.

President Cyril Ramaphosa despatched it again to Parliament in September 2021 after questioning its constitutionality. One of the submissions on the Act was from the City of Cape Town, which argued that Section 7 eliminated its energy, ceding duty for concluding contracts to the province.

Provincial regulatory entities are accountable for issuing all working licences. However, municipalities, as planning authorities, make suggestions or concern directives to the provincial regulatory entities to both grant or refuse the applying primarily based on the necessity for the service.

Speed bumps within the working licence utility course of

When making use of for a brand new working licence, an in depth description of the realm that might be serviced is required as a result of metered taxi operations are typically radius or area-based companies, and never route-based companies.

The Competition Commission stated in a report launched in April 2021, after an inquiry into the general public passenger transport market and e-hailing and metered taxi companies, that, within the case of e-hailing companies, “the radius is not adhered to because the app used by e-hailing operators allows operators to connect to the nearest passenger outside their municipal boundaries in violation of the licence conditions. Given their use of an app, the violation of the licence conditions by e-hailing operators is difficult to monitor by law enforcement officials”.

E-hailing operators additionally face regulatory challenges with respect to working licences as a result of PREs are dogged by large backlogs owing to the absence of directives by municipalities, restricted capability to develop built-in transport plans to tell the directives, basic lack of capability in planning authorities, and insufficient session with stakeholders.

As a results of the backlogs, e-hailing operators use their proof-of-application receipts whereas they wait for his or her licences. However, the Competition Commission report, additionally stated: “The receipt or proof of application does not constitute an operating licence, implying that it is illegal to operate using proof of application. Regardless of this, e-hailing companies accept applications from potential operators, who then provide a service illegally without operating licences.

Furthermore, evidence presented to the commission revealed that about 79% of e-hailing drivers do not have valid licences for the major cities in which they operate.

‘… they will have to suffer the consequences’

Although the extent of the illegal operations poses an enforcement challenge for authorities, e-hailing operators feel they are victims of the system and are specifically targeted by law enforcement officials, because impounding their vehicles adds more money to the City of Cape Town’s coffers.

“Any public transport operator transporting individuals for reward should be in possession of an working licence for the stated automobile,” explained Lee van den Berg, the City’s manager for transport regulations.

“The operator should additional be certain that all situations, as stipulated on the working licence, are complied with.

“The NLTA is very clear – if an operator operates without the required operating licence, then they will have to suffer the consequences for doing so,” he harassed.

“Any vehicle found transporting passengers for reward without this operating licence will be impounded and fined by law enforcement officers and the vehicle taken to the City of Cape Town public transport pound.”

City of Cape Town points impound fines to the tune of R13 million

In 2021, a complete of 1 418 e-hailing-type autos have been impounded, stated Merle Lourens, Cape Town visitors companies’ assistant chief within the transport enforcement unit.

There are two sorts of impound charges: working with out a legitimate working licence and working opposite to the situations of an working licence.

“Most of the impounds for the e-hailing-type vehicles were for operating without an operating licence,” she added.

The impound charge for working with out a legitimate working licence is R7 000 for the primary offence, R10 000 for the second offence, and R15 000 for the third and consecutive offences.

This implies that at a median of R7 000 for 1 418 autos, the City of Cape Town issued impound charges to the worth of a minimum of R9 926 000.

A visitors high-quality of R2 500 can also be issued for the transgression.

This implies that at R2 500 for 1 418 autos, the City of Cape Town issued fines to the worth of R3 545 000.

“Bear in mind that impound fees and traffic fines are at times reduced by the magistrate,” Lourens famous.

“Is it more profitable to fine and impound than it is to generate revenue for licensing?” requested Elize Faivelowitz, a former visitors officer who served for 10 years in Cape Town.

“I understand that the law is the law. The challenge with a permit is who you know… as the City drags its feet. I feel the City must get their house in order. It’s not that time consuming to get a permit.”

Regarding impounding, Faivelowitz believes that not like the previous, there’s much less focus is on clamping down on drunk drivers as a result of it does not deliver income in for the City, whereas impounding autos does. “This, in my opinion, is the biggest legal extortion that the City has ever had.”

Meanwhile, because the City of Cape Town continues to impound e-hailing operators’ autos, legal professional Nicolene Schoeman-Louw argues that for the reason that NLTA is silent on e-hailing impoundments, they’re “unlawful” and “severely prejudicial”.

Cease and desist letters

In letters dated 2 December 2020 and 29 November 2019, seen by this creator, Schoeman-Louw demanded that visitors officers stop and desist impounding the vehicles of e-hailing drivers in Cape Town.

Schoeman-Louw, who has been representing drivers on the Uber and Bolt platforms for about 5 years, despatched these letters to Western Cape Premier Alan Winde and different officers within the City of Cape Town who cope with licensing.

“We have received the courtesy of one response from the Premier’s Office saying that they will look into the matter and that they have referred it to the Western Cape department of transport,” she defined.

Schoeman-Louw stated her shoppers noticed that after the letters have been despatched, the impounds “stop for a couple of weeks and then re-emerge”.

A blame recreation?

In a generic response, Uber laid the issue on the door of the City of Cape Town: “Drivers depend on their vehicles to make a living for themselves and their families, however, continue to wait for their licences to be issued,” stated the corporate’s public relations officer, Monique Thompson.

“The process of operating licences has been delayed as there is a backlog with the City of Cape Town, and they continue to enforce impoundments.”

Cape Town seems to be experiencing extra impoundment issues than different cities, however Thompson conceded there have been challenges throughout the totally different cities.

Uber hits the brakes on info After 36 emails and 14 cellphone calls despatched to Uber over a interval of just about 400 days, South Africa’s largest e-hailing firm submitted a paltry response to a number of questions, as may be seen beneath: Q: How many working licences have been issued to Uber over the past 12/24 months? No reply. Q: Is there a cap on working licences for Uber drivers? No reply. Q: Do you realize what’s inflicting the delays? Partially answered. Q: How a lot has Uber forked out for impoundments over the past 12/24 months? No reply. Q: How does this determine differ from the City of Johannesburg? No reply. Q: Can you present me with some readability on the subject of the distinction in necessities for Uber drivers to function in Cape Town in comparison with Johannesburg? From media stories, Cape Town has a extra onerous course of and extra necessities ? however this isn’t defined. Can you please element what this distinction is? No reply Q: Are you experiencing the identical issues on the subject of working licences in Cape Town as within the City of Johannesburg? Answered. Q: What does Uber make of the allegation that there are deliberate delays in working licences as a result of the City of Cape Town is raking in cash by impoundments? No reply. Q: What have your consultations centred on in Cape Town? No reply. Q: Is there the rest that you just want to add? No reply.

She stated the non-issuance of working licences to drivers in Cape Town on the Uber platform was due to a “non-functioning system – and the problem is worsening as the backlog of permit applications steadily grows”.

Thompson famous that drivers utilizing the Uber utility had already accomplished the requisite steps in making use of for his or her working licences underneath the present National Land Transport Act.

“All driver-partners using the Uber app have a Professional Driver’s Permit (PrDP), a roadworthy certificate, have undergone a background screening, and have completed a driving evaluation,” she stated.

As an organization, Uber was doing as a lot because it may to make the method of acquiring working licences simpler for drivers and would proceed supporting them, Thompson added.

Without going into element, she stated Uber continued to interact with the City of Cape Town, in addition to the PRE.

“However, we have not been able to make any headway in reopening discussions on the issuance of operating licences and we would like to pick up on the discussion and find an amicable solution in smoothening the application process,” she stated.

Red gentle for working licences in Cape Town

Meanwhile, the City of Cape Town stated it meets with public transport operators on an advert hoc foundation to debate any working licence provide and demand issues there is likely to be.

“As a matter of interest, there are 15 e-hailing platform providers to which operators can subscribe for passengers to hail rides,” stated Van den Berg.

However, he famous that since imposing a moratorium in February, no additional conferences had been held with any e-hailing platform suppliers, because the gadgets listed as a part of the moratorium should first be addressed earlier than any additional discussions might be entered into.

What is the moratorium all about? In accordance with the municipality’s built-in transport plans, planning authorities have the powers to introduce and impose moratoriums on the functions for and issuing of latest working licences. The City of Cape Town has issued two moratoriums in latest occasions: one which resulted in 2014 after a substantial interval and extra lately, a three-year moratorium set to finish in 2023. “During the three-year moratorium period, the City of Cape Town will develop a supply and demand method that will determine the maximum number of operating licences required to ensure a sustainable number of metered taxi operating licences in the City of Cape Town,” Van den Berg defined. In a letter to the PRE, seen by this author, dated 24 February 2021, performing director of transport planning Tony Viera acknowledged the inadequacy of present laws in coping with e-hailing companies. He added that the progressive new service caught South Africa’s legislative and regulatory transport framework off-guard when it entered the nation. “Current national and provincial legislation as well as City by-laws, statutory documents and/or policies do not adequately address the provision of e-hailing services and the consequences should operators operate illegally and in so doing, oversaturate the market and jeopardise sustainability,” the letter learn. Some of the explanations cited by Viera for the moratorium included permitting the City of Cape Town to: Take stock of metered taxi/e-hailing working licences within the system.

Develop a technique to ascertain the demand for metered-taxi companies that might govern assist for any new metered taxi working licences.

Review and replace related bylaws, insurance policies, statutory plans, and methods associated to the metered-taxi business.

Establish a metered-taxi intermodal planning subcommittee as an umbrella physique or discussion board for engagement with the business.

The letter acknowledged that contemplating the complexity of a few of these points, the moratorium ought to come into impact instantly and stay in place till 31 December 2023.

Schoeman-Louw argued that if there was a moratorium on the issuing of latest permits, then it stood to cause that there have been no grounds for impounds. “If there is nothing for you to comply with, how can you be non-compliant?” she requested.

A damaged system and damaged goals

Despite the moratorium, Johann van Rensburg, who lectures transport economics at Stellenbosch University, stated a serious drawback was that anybody may work as an e-hailing driver after being vetted and granted approval by an e-hailing firm. “You don’t need an operating licence for this and therefore can actually start providing a service.”

He additionally famous a complexity regarding coverage. “The big issue is that government is of the view that Uber is a public transport company, but they say they are a technology company.”

Van Rensburg continued:

“If they are classified as a public transport company then they are responsible for obtaining the operating licences for all vehicles using their platform. With this issue not being fully resolved, the responsibility falls on the driver or owner of the vehicle to obtain an operating licence. Many fail to do so and as such we have ‘illegal’ operators.”

This inadvertently creates oversupply within the system, and that is what authorities is battling to handle, he stated.

The City may need halted the method as a result of the market is saturated, however there are loopholes that make the whole system fraught, believes Reginald Kgwedi, a lecturer within the Department of Logistics at Stellenbosch University.

“The government must provide a conducive environment for all parties. We have a problem of a lack of political will in South Africa,” stated Kgwedi. “The government must provide a conducive environment for all parties,” he stated.

In addition, he stated municipalities have been purported to work with provinces to research points round working licences; nonetheless, this appeared to have stalled.

“For e-hailing companies, their service is in demand, they will continue using every avenue to continue serving their clients,” he stated.

While the City of Cape Town is beset with continuous delays due to an apparently damaged system, and e-hailing corporations proceed to money in, it’s the drivers who’re struggling within the course of.

Worker advantages take a backseat for Uber drivers in South Africa

Tsungi Pamela Kujinga tried to place in a number of hours behind the wheel as a driver engaged on the Uber platform as an driver in Cape Town in order that she may save sufficient cash to cowl the bills that include having a child.

She gave delivery to her fourth youngster through the lockdown. “I worked until the last day. I drove myself to the hospital,” she recalled.

Kujinga, who’s initially from Zimbabwe, stated the Covid-19 pandemic meant there wasn’t a lot work as a result of the motion of individuals was restricted. “Uber was adhering to the lockdown restrictions so we could only work certain hours.”

The livelihoods of e-hailing drivers aren’t adequately protected underneath South African regulation, as in lots of jurisdictions around the globe, as a result of they don’t have worker standing. This means no sick pay, paid depart, pension contributions or maternity depart advantages.

The problem confronted by Kujinga is partly corroborated within the annual South African Fairwork report, launched in July 2021.

The report offered a set of scores that evaluated platforms corresponding to Uber, SweepSouth and Mr D Food in opposition to 5 ideas of honest work: Fair Pay, Fair Conditions, Fair Contracts, Fair Management, and Fair Representation. The scores offered an unbiased perspective on work situations for policymakers, platform corporations, employees, and customers, the report acknowledged.

For two years in a row, Uber scored a measly 4 out of a potential 10 factors.

Covid-19 lockdowns inflicted heavy ache on drivers when there have been fewer individuals travelling and through extra restricted hours, stated Professor Jean-Paul van Belle of the University of Cape Town’s (UCT) Department of Information Systems, the lead creator on the report.

He stated the primary change noticed with Uber was that the revenue for drivers had shrunk. “This is due both to the lack of adjustment of tariffs to account for increased petrol and other costs, as well as the introduction of discounts,” Van Belle stated.

In 2013, the identical yr that Uber began working in Cape Town, the worth for unleaded 95-octane petrol was R12.65 per litre on the coast in November, in comparison with R18.82 in November 2021, in keeping with the Automobile Association’s gasoline pricing calculator. This represents a median improve of R6.17 within the value per litre of petrol.

Fares drop, petrol value surges however fee charges keep the identical

Bemoaning rising gasoline prices and “unfair” working situations, about 100 e-hailing drivers marched to Parliament on a scorching Friday morning in November 2021. They handed over a memorandum of calls for to representatives of the transport and labour departments, urging authorities intervention. The memorandum included capping the fee charge at 13%, a minimal price of R10 per kilometre to account for petrol value hikes, and that they to be included in vital decision-making.

The chairperson of the activist organisation, Cape Town E-Hailing Drivers, who requested to not be named for concern of victimisation, stated the protest adopted Uber’s determination to drop experience fares earlier that month, regardless of nonetheless claiming a 25% fee charge.

Faivelowitz, who now runs a fleet administration firm, stated:

“The commissions that they are charging are ludicrous… They are exploiting the drivers tremendously.”

She stated the financial influence of the coronavirus outbreak compounded already rising dwelling prices and hard working situations. “The industry basically always required a minimum of 12 hours a day for six days a week, but now the industry requires more than 12 hours a day, seven days a week.”

The disadvantage of those lengthy hours, Faivelowitz identified, was driver fatigue on the street, which meant they have been extra susceptible to accidents. “The danger on our roads is so much more because we’ve got tired people whose minds aren’t focused on driving.”

Social scientist Dr Kelle Howson, a researcher on the Fairwork challenge on the Oxford Internet Institute, stated Uber continued to work with Fairwork to enhance its rating in South Africa.

Howson stated whereas Uber had succeeded in satisfying a few of Fairwork’s standards in South Africa – corresponding to bettering well being and security and safety provisions, and anti-discrimination work – there was nonetheless a protracted strategy to go to achieve minimal requirements of honest work.

“For instance, Uber has yet to guarantee to their workers that their earnings will not fall below a minimum wage after costs. Moreover, Uber has yet to take steps towards fair representation for workers in South Africa, including by recognising a representative collective body which can negotiate with Uber on behalf of workers.”

The Competition Commission additionally famous the dearth of a consultant collective physique within the e-hailing sector after its inquiry into the general public passenger transport market, e-hailing and metered taxi companies.

E-hailing operators ought to be empowered to symbolize and advance the pursuits of the business, acknowledged the report. It really useful the nationwide transport division, with provincial regulatory authorities, help in establishing a nationwide affiliation of e-hailing operators.

The suggestion got here within the wake of an try by about seven drivers, the founders of the Uber Drivers’ Guild, to deliver collectively a collective organisation for employees related to the e-hailing platform.

One of the seven drivers, Derick Ongansie, remembers the agony that led to establishing the Uber Drivers’ Guild.

He stated two of their main gripes on the time have been that Uber began accepting money funds and launched Uber X, which was cheaper than Uber Black.

“We had no choice but to start driving on Uber X because passengers opted for it, and because of that we weren’t able to service our debt with the banks,” stated Ongansie, who turned to the financial institution to finance a brand new BMW within the hopes of constructing a dwelling although providing his service on Uber Black.

“The cash also made us a target for criminals and put us in direct competition with the metered taxis, which heightened tensions between us,” he stated.

Ongansie added:

“We thought we were going to have decent jobs, but in fact all the stakeholders were profiting from the drivers. The passengers got cheap rides. The banks were making money because we bought cars. The insurance companies got more clients. Uber got commission. The law enforcement targeted us for fines, and then the criminals also saw us to make a quick buck through robberies. It is a vicious cycle.”

Ongansie defined that the guild aimed to attract up a structure and maintain elections as soon as formally recognised. They deliberate to have a seat on the negotiating desk to debate how drivers have been handled by Uber, dropping money journeys, and securing a dedication to make sure their security.

Putting spokes within the guild’s wheels

However, Uber clamped down on a number of of the founding members, who had been outspoken within the media, by deactivating them from the applying. This was perceived by drivers as a warning to withstand the company of collective organisation.

“I was part of a group of about 200 drivers who led a protest to Uber’s office in Cape Town. Suddenly, I was then one of three drivers who was deactivated from the platform and, up until today, I don’t know why,” Ongansie stated.

What adopted was extensively thought-about to be a serious check case for employees on the e-hailing platform, when the drivers lodged a dispute with the Commission for Conciliation, Mediation and Arbitration (CCMA). The drivers alleged that once they have been deactivated from the Uber app, it constituted an unfair dismissal when it comes to the Labour Relations Act.

The CCMA dominated that Uber ought to be thought-about the drivers’ employer and due to this fact the drivers ought to be recognised as workers and never unbiased contractors. This was primarily based on the controlling relationship Uber had with drivers in addition to the drivers’ financial dependency on the revenue.

“They [drivers] are not independent contractors in any true sense and they are in fact highly dependent on Uber for work,” commissioner Winnie Everett dominated in 2017.

Uber SA then turned to the Labour Court to assessment and put aside the CCMA’s jurisdictional ruling. On assessment, the Labour Court identified a vital distinction, stating that the commissioner had conflated Uber SA and Uber BV. The Labour Court finally put aside the commissioner’s ruling and upheld Uber SA’s objection to the jurisdiction of the CCMA, and the Uber drivers’ referrals have been dismissed.

However, Judge Andre van Niekerk famous in his 2018 ruling:

“Whether the drivers are employees of Uber BV (either alone or in a co-employment relationship with another or other parties), or whether they are independent contractors of Uber BV, is a matter that remains for decision on another day.”

Another matter for one more day is the formation of an official consultant physique that may arise for employees affiliated to e-hailing platforms. Ongansie stated the Uber Drivers’ Guild, which garnered assist from about 2 000 drivers on the time, finally imploded as a result of the drivers have been so numerous and fragmented, which resulted in little progress on charting a means ahead.

Meanwhile, the worker standing of these engaged on the Uber platform stays moot. Kgwedi stated that for these with out working licences, it’s all the time a battle. “In some cases, drivers are forced to exit the market because of the conditions.”

Muzengi was pressured to stop her job as a driver through the pandemic as a result of she wasn’t making ends meet. However, she now feels calmer understanding she now not has to dodge visitors officers.

She stated that though finishing her final yr to change into a social employee is on maintain, she was lucky that, by being a driver, she obtained a style of constructing her dream come true.

Her eyes glowed as she recalled an endearing second about how a dialog with a teen passenger led her to reuniting a father and son. “We were chatting, and when I told him that I am from Zimbabwe, he told me that his father, who met his mother in Angola, is also Zimbabwean but he never met him, and he gave up trying to find him.”

Before the 17-year-old stepped out of her automotive, she requested him to scribble his contact particulars and his father’s surname down on a chunk of paper. “I thought it would be easy to track him down if I had a surname.”

Muzengi used the knowledge to ask household and pals in Zimbabwe in the event that they knew anybody with the identical surname. She additionally put the phrase out to a few WhatsApp teams for Zimbabweans. But it was on Facebook that she struck gold and, quickly after, she helped mediate the assembly between the daddy and son.

“It was late at night when I was scrolling through Facebook and spotted someone with the same surname. I sent him a message to ask if he knew this particular man and, by the morning, when I woke up, I saw lots of messages. He said the man was his uncle. It was his father’s youngest brother,” she stated.

While serving to this household reunite was an uplifting expertise, Muzengi nonetheless hankers to fulfil her ambitions. Taking a spoonful of her tomato soup she stated: “I still dream of being a social worker.”

Her dream stays impounded.

*This is an edited model of a analysis challenge into e-hailing drivers in Cape Town by Adiel Ismail as an Open Society Foundation investigative journalism fellow at Wits University.