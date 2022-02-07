Deepak and Rahul Chahar together will take most money in IPL 2022 mega auction: Aakash Chopra

With the IPL 2022 mega auction being simply across the nook, former Indian cricketers expressed their views on who might bag probably the most cash and cricketers to be careful for within the occasion. As many as 590 gamers will go underneath the hammer after being shortlisted by the ten franchises and out of which, 228 are capped gamers, 355 are uncapped gamers, and 7 belong to Associate Nations.

It might be an intense battle between the franchises as they’ll have their methods lower out forward of the mega public sale and the Indian contingent might be one of the wanted. Added abilities like captaincy, wicket-keeping, fielding, and all-rounders might be vastly taken into consideration. A powerful Indian group actually had nice worth in IPL through the years. Meanwhile, a number of large names have been retained whereas the likes of Ishan Kishan and Shreyas Iyer are anticipated to create a bidding battle within the mega public sale.

Indian gamers be laughing their method to the banks: Aakash Chopra

Former Indian opener Aakash Chopra talked about that the Indian cricketers will profit loads within the mega public sale and named a number of gamers who’re prone to create a bidding battle among the many franchises. He additionally famous that cousins Deepak Chahar and Rahul Chahar, combinedly as a household, may have an enormous sum of cash on the finish of the public sale.

“Indians are going to have a field day, they’ll be laughing their way to the banks. Ishan Kishan will be expensive and Shreyas Iyer will be expensive. So, watch out for Indians like Deepak Chahar, Harshal Patel, Avesh Khan, Yuzi Chahal, Rahul Chahar. Cumulatively, if you put Chahar brothers together, I think that family will take most money on this auction day.” Chopra instructed within the Star Sports Exclusive present forward of the IPL 2022 mega public sale

Former Indian quick bowler Ajit Agarkar, who was a part of the identical panel, additionally responded to Chopra’s views stating that the retention of huge names by the eight franchises have made it a bit of bit harder for the brand new franchise. He additionally feels that the stability remains to be uneven forward of the public sale. Lucknow named KL Rahul as their captain for IPL 2022 whereas Hardik was given the captaincy function for the primary time by the Ahmedabad franchise.

“Yes, I think so- I think to a large extent you have got some of the big names like say, Hardik Pandya, KL Rahul those sorts of names that you have been able to retain, which was not the case before when the two new teams had come earlier which was a lot harder on those new teams. So, I am not sure if it’s even-stevens at the moment.” Agarkar added within the Star Sports Exclusive present forward of the IPL 2022 mega public sale.