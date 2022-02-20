Sports
Deepak Chahar sustains hamstring pull, looks doubtful for Sri Lanka series | Cricket News – Times of India
KOLKATA: India seamer Deepak Chahar pulled his proper hamstring throughout the third T20 International in opposition to West Indies and was rendered uncertain for the Sri Lanka sequence, beginning Thursday.
Chahar, who was in fantastic rhythm and obtained two early wickets, was seen hobbling up in his run-up within the final supply of his second over and limping off the sphere.
The extent of injury is being ascertained.
In case it is a tear, Chahar is also a uncertain starter for the IPL the place Chennai Super Kings forked out an enormous Rs 14 crore on the public sale to retain his companies.
Usually, a grade one tear takes six weeks for full restoration and rehabilitation.
As of now, he’s definitely a uncertain starter for the three match T20 International sequence in opposition to Sri Lanka, beginning February 24 in Lucknow.
He may need to immediately fly to Bengaluru on the National cricket Academy to endure a rehabilitation programme.
Chahar, who was in fantastic rhythm and obtained two early wickets, was seen hobbling up in his run-up within the final supply of his second over and limping off the sphere.
The extent of injury is being ascertained.
In case it is a tear, Chahar is also a uncertain starter for the IPL the place Chennai Super Kings forked out an enormous Rs 14 crore on the public sale to retain his companies.
Usually, a grade one tear takes six weeks for full restoration and rehabilitation.
As of now, he’s definitely a uncertain starter for the three match T20 International sequence in opposition to Sri Lanka, beginning February 24 in Lucknow.
He may need to immediately fly to Bengaluru on the National cricket Academy to endure a rehabilitation programme.