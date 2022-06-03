Deepak Chahar tweets photo with his wife Jaya Bhardwaj, netizens are in awe

Indian cricketer Deepak Chahar married girlfriend Jaya Bhardwaj in an intimate ceremony on June 1 in Uttar Pradesh’s Agra. He posted an image from the ceremony on Instagram a day in the past with a heartfelt note. The cricketer has now shared one other photograph from the nuptials, which is profitable hearts.

Deepak Chahar shared the image from his official Twitter deal with with a pair with a coronary heart emoticon. In the picture, Chahar is sporting a crimson kurta pyjama whereas his spouse Jaya Bhardwaj is sporting a blue outfit.

Take a have a look at the picture beneath:

The picture shared a couple of hours in the past has collected over 54,500 likes and greater than 1,500 retweets. People congratulated the couple within the feedback part.

“Congratulations to you on behalf of Chennai Super Kings and Chennai Super Kings fans,” posted a person. “Congratulations to both of You. Happy married life Chahar,” wished one other. “Congratulations! Wish you a very happy married life. Hope this new innings of your personal life would bring more blossom in your professional life. Staggeringly beautiful couple,” commented a 3rd. “Congratulations. May Krishna Bless You both Always!” expressed a fourth.

Chahar, who performs for Chennai Super Kings (CSK) within the IPL, was ruled out of the 2022 season after struggling a again harm on the National Cricket Academy (NCA) in Bengaluru. He picked up the harm throughout his rehab for a quadricep tear. As Chahar could not play within the cash-rich league, followers and the cricket fraternity are ready to see him play within the upcoming World Cup.

What are your ideas on this photograph of the newlywed couple?