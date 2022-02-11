Deepak Hooda upgraded to capped category at IPL auction
Also, ten uncapped gamers added to public sale record on public sale eve, together with ambidextrous Australian spinner Nivethan Radhakrishnan
Hooda, initially listed in Set No. 8, has upgraded his base value from INR 40 lakh (USD 53,000 approx) to INR 75 lakh (USD 99,000 approx).
The two-day IPL public sale will happen in Bengaluru behind closed doorways on February 12 and 13. As per the public sale schedule, a complete of 97 gamers (as much as Set No. 11) might be put up for bidding on Saturday. The first six units comprising 54 names will comprise capped gamers, together with the opening set of ten marquee names, with the remaining 5 units on the day being uncapped gamers.
Sunday will characteristic the remainder of the units together with the accelerated bidding, which can begin from participant No. 162 (Set No. 19).
Nivethan, the ambidextrous spinner
He additionally has a rookie contract with Tasmania, and has bowled to prime batters, not simply in Australia – he has accomplished obligation as a nets bowler within the Tamil Nadu Premier League for 2 seasons, and as soon as beneath Ricky Ponting’s look ahead to Delhi Capitals within the IPL.
He has additionally batted at numerous positions – on the prime, within the center, proper on the finish – in consultant cricket, and whereas it hasn’t been requested to take action of late, Nivethan can bowl seam-up as effectively.
With inputs from Sreshth Shah