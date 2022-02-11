Deepak Hooda upgraded to capped category at IPL auction

Deepak Hooda , who made his India debut earlier this week within the ODI sequence towards West Indies, has been moved up the IPL public sale ladder having now develop into a capped participant. In the revised public sale record, which additionally featured ten new names, Hooda options in Set No. 3 comprising allrounders.

Hooda, initially listed in Set No. 8, has upgraded his base value from INR 40 lakh (USD 53,000 approx) to INR 75 lakh (USD 99,000 approx).

The two-day IPL public sale will happen in Bengaluru behind closed doorways on February 12 and 13. As per the public sale schedule, a complete of 97 gamers (as much as Set No. 11) might be put up for bidding on Saturday. The first six units comprising 54 names will comprise capped gamers, together with the opening set of ten marquee names, with the remaining 5 units on the day being uncapped gamers.

Sunday will characteristic the remainder of the units together with the accelerated bidding, which can begin from participant No. 162 (Set No. 19).

Nivethan, the ambidextrous spinner

Nivethan Radhakrishnan , the one identified male ambidextrous spinner in consultant Australian cricket, turned out for his nation within the just-concluded Under-19 World Cup within the West Indies. His three-for and half-century against Afghanistan within the quarter-finals gained him the Player-of-the-Match award and secured Australia’s passage into the semi-final.

He additionally has a rookie contract with Tasmania, and has bowled to prime batters, not simply in Australia – he has accomplished obligation as a nets bowler within the Tamil Nadu Premier League for 2 seasons, and as soon as beneath Ricky Ponting’s look ahead to Delhi Capitals within the IPL.

He has additionally batted at numerous positions – on the prime, within the center, proper on the finish – in consultant cricket, and whereas it hasn’t been requested to take action of late, Nivethan can bowl seam-up as effectively.

With inputs from Sreshth Shah