Deepika Padukone Closet: Actress launches the first Counselling Assist Drop : Bollywood News – Bollywood Hungama

Two years and seventeen edits later, #TheDeepikaPadukoneCloset, following an amazing response from vogue aficionados, Deepika Padukone has now launched the primary Counselling Assist Drop.

Fans and classic consumers can mark their calendars and get their fingers on these coveted items as actor and philanthropist Deepika Padukone introduced the primary Counselling Assist Drop.

Following two profitable quarters of The Frontline Assist program supported by The Deepika Padukone Closet, the actress and philanthropist’s private closet gross sales will now help a broader community of psychological well being service help by way of the Counselling Assist initiative.

The newest drop simply went reside, with important wardrobe items for the brand new yr. From versatile festive put on and athleisure to equipment that make for the right reward in time to your Valentine’s or Galentine’s celebrations, The Deepika Padukone Closet has one thing for everybody.

The “Counselling Assist” help initiative is launched by Live Love Laugh Foundation in partnership with Sangath, which was earlier generally known as the ‘Frontline Assist’. Shop the gathering at www.DeepikaPadukone.com/Closet.

This pre-loved vogue initiative additionally serves the setting for while you select to buy a pre-loved outfit over a newly manufactured one over 1.7 lakh litres of water, and as a lot carbon as driving the common automobile for over 4000 km is saved!

Deepika Padukone has lengthy been on the forefront of bringing pre-loved buying to the Indian vogue section; an initiative that addresses one of the vital pressing environmental imperatives of our time.

