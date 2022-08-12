Deepika Padukone shares animated video saying this food is an ‘emotion’ for her

We all have our consolation meals that we like to eat. Taking to Instagram, Deepika Padukone additionally shared the food that she loves and mentioned that it’s extra of an “emotion” for her. Any guesses about her favorite dish? It is rasam and rice.

“Rasam & Rice is an Emotion…Truly!” Padukone shared and posted an animated video. She additionally tagged the illustrator who created the video. Named Christina Furtado, the artist’s bio says that she is a self-taught animator and illustrator.

Take a have a look at the video that will remind you of your consolation meals that makes you are feeling blissful:

The video was posted a day in the past and since being shared, the clip has gone viral. Till now, the video has collected greater than 5.2 million views and the numbers are rapidly rising. The share has additionally acquired a number of feedback from folks.

“Truly,” commented an Instagram consumer. “This is so cute,” posted one other. “So amazing,” shared a 3rd. “100% true,” expressed a fourth. “Dal chawal too,” wrote a fifth. People additionally posted coronary heart emoticons to point out their reactions.