‘Deeply apologise’: Commuters hit by lengthy train delays

Sydney commuters face a sluggish commute dwelling on Monday night time as a number of points disrupted town’s rail community.

Transport for NSW confirmed the metro rail community had been disrupted by monitor repairs at Town Hall within the afternoon and operational points at Central. The challenge triggered main delays, cancellations and gaps in providers on the T1 North Shore line, T2 Inner West and Leppington line, T3 Bankstown line, and T8 Airport and South line.

Police closed North Sydney station for about quarter-hour after rail delays triggered peak-hour congestion. Credit:Tim Barlass

The Metro north-west line working between Macquarie and Castle Hill was additionally hindered by a communications failure that noticed main delays and busses changing the standard prepare service after a system reset didn’t repair the difficulty.

A consultant from Sydney Metro mentioned they “deeply apologise” to clients affected by “unacceptable delays” to Sydney Metro Northwest, and shall be conducting an investigation into the causes of the incident first reported at 4.28pm.