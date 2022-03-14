‘Deeply apologise’: Commuters hit by lengthy train delays
Sydney commuters face a sluggish commute dwelling on Monday night time as a number of points disrupted town’s rail community.
Transport for NSW confirmed the metro rail community had been disrupted by monitor repairs at Town Hall within the afternoon and operational points at Central. The challenge triggered main delays, cancellations and gaps in providers on the T1 North Shore line, T2 Inner West and Leppington line, T3 Bankstown line, and T8 Airport and South line.
The Metro north-west line working between Macquarie and Castle Hill was additionally hindered by a communications failure that noticed main delays and busses changing the standard prepare service after a system reset didn’t repair the difficulty.
A consultant from Sydney Metro mentioned they “deeply apologise” to clients affected by “unacceptable delays” to Sydney Metro Northwest, and shall be conducting an investigation into the causes of the incident first reported at 4.28pm.
An Eastwood group group reported members caught for as much as three hours on one service between Epping and Cherrybrook earlier than a technician allegedly “drove” the driverless prepare, so passengers may depart.
Around 180 commuters have been affected by the metro communication failure over three trains.
Others have been caught on a Sydney Trains service between Central and Town Hall for greater than an hour with guards allegedly unable to contact sign controllers.