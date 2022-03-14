‘Deeply apologise’: Sydney commuters hit by major train delays across city
Sydney commuters face a sluggish commute house on Monday night time as a number of points disrupted town’s rail community.
Transport for NSW confirmed the metro rail community had been disrupted by observe repairs at Town Hall within the afternoon and operational points at Central. The subject precipitated main delays, cancellations and gaps in companies on the T1 North Shore line, T2 Inner West and Leppington line, T3 Bankstown line, and T8 Airport and South line.
The Metro north-west line operating between Macquarie and Castle Hill was additionally hindered by a communications failure that noticed main delays and busses changing the standard prepare service after a system reset didn’t repair the problem.
A consultant from Sydney Metro stated they “deeply apologise” to clients affected by “unacceptable delays” to Sydney Metro Northwest, and can be conducting an investigation into the causes of the incident first reported at 4.28pm.
Around 180 commuters have been affected by the metro communication failure over three trains.
An Eastwood group group reported members caught for as much as three hours on one Metro service between Epping and Cherrybrook.
Minister for Transport and Veterans David Elliott stated he was suggested of the “unacceptable” communication failure on the Northwest line on Monday night.
“I have directed Sydney Metro CEO, Peter Regan, to work with the private operator, MTS, to ensure the problem is avoided in the future.
I expect the private operator to face contractual and financial penalties, where appropriate,” Mr Elliot stated.