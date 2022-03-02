“Deeply Concerned”: Apple Says “Paused” All Product Sales In Russia

The iPhone maker additionally introduced Apple Pay and different companies have been restricted in Russia.

Washington:

Tech large Apple introduced Tuesday a halt in all product gross sales in Russia, the most recent fallout over Moscow’s invasion of Ukraine.

Western governments and large corporations have minimize Russia off or dealt it punishing sanctions over the internationally condemned assault on its neighbor.

“We have paused all product sales in Russia. Last week, we stopped all exports into our sales channel in the country,” mentioned an Apple assertion.

The iPhone maker additionally introduced Apple Pay and different companies have been restricted, whereas Russian state-owned media RT and Sputnik information are now not out there for obtain outdoors Russia.

“We are deeply concerned about the Russian invasion of Ukraine and stand with all of the people who are suffering as a result of the violence,” the assertion mentioned.

“We are supporting humanitarian efforts, providing aid for the unfolding refugee crisis,” it added.

The announcement got here simply because the European Union banned Russian state media shops RT and Sputnik from broadcasting within the bloc whereas banning “certain” Russian banks from the SWIFT financial institution messaging system.

