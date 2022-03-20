‘Deeply personal’: Presenter open up on Morris comments

Fox Sports broadcaster Megan Barnard has damaged her silence on the “degrading” feedback made by former colleague Tom Morris which have been leaked earlier this week.

Morris was sacked from his job after a recording of him was launched during which he revealed the sexuality of Barnard, whereas additionally being degrading, homophobic and sexist in direction of her.

In an announcement to The Australian and on her social media accounts, Barnard responded to the saga which has swept the media business.

“I have been overwhelmed by the amount of support I have received over the past few days in response to the comments about me in the media,” Barnard wrote.

“To everyone who has reached out, thank you. Fortunately, I am at a place in my life where I am comfortable with who I am and I can handle something deeply personal becoming public.

“But had this happened as recently as a few years ago, it would not have been the case.

“Coming out is a process and should never be taken out of someone’s hand. Nor should anyone be spoken about in such a degrading manner. I hope my experience can be a catalyst for change in not just the sports industry, but in every industry.”

Morris formally apologised for his feedback on Friday evening.

“I would like to unconditionally apologise to everyone for my disgusting and disgraceful comments, which became public yesterday,” Morris tweeted.

“I am especially sorry to the person involved. No one should ever, in any place, or at any time, be spoken about in that way.”