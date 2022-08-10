Dees coach Goodwin shrugs Grundy AFL link

Melbourne coach Simon Goodwin will proceed enjoying two rucks past this AFL season however has refused to verify whether or not that plan may contain Brodie Grundy.

The Demons’ hierarchy has reportedly met with Collingwood’s Grundy, who has 5 years to run on an enormous contract, with a view to recruiting the 28-year-old as a possible alternative for Luke Jackson.

Jackson is weighing up his personal future, with provides on the desk from Melbourne and Fremantle, who’re eager to lure the younger star again to his dwelling state.

Goodwin was quizzed on the transfer for Grundy on Wednesday however wouldn’t touch upon assembly the two-time All-Australian ruckman, who has been sidelined by knee and ankle accidents since spherical six.

But Goodwin is raring to persevering with partnering captain Max Gawn with one other front-line ruckman and stated he’s engaged on contingency plans to deal with the attainable lack of Jackson.

The two-ruck plan was essential in delivering a drought-breaking premiership final 12 months and has helped put the third-placed Demons on monitor for one more shot on the flag this 12 months.

“If you look at what’s been happening, this year, especially in the last month, Luke Jackson’s been able to play in the ruck for us and you can see Max Gawn’s having a big impact for us forward of centre,” Goodwin informed reporters.

“Gawny’s looking more and more dangerous as a forward and it’s something that we’ve liked in the last three or four weeks, and it’s something that we’ll continue to pursue.

“So two rucks is one thing, with the correct mix, that may work for us.”

Goodwin, Gawn and Melbourne football boss Alan Richardson reportedly met with Grundy in recent days.

The 177-game ruckman, who was selected alongside Gawn in the 2018 and 2019 All-Australian teams, signed a lucrative seven-year contract with Collingwood in early 2020.

“I’m not going to take a position and discuss gamers from opposition golf equipment. It’s one thing that we do not do,” Goodwin stated.

“Clearly in our trade persons are going round how they will doubtlessly enhance their lists within the years going ahead however to be trustworthy that is not my focus in the intervening time.

“My focus is purely on (the game against) Carlton this week and how we play our best footy and how we continue to build our current season.”

Melbourne will give in-demand Jackson time to decide on his enjoying future however are already getting ready for the 20-year-old’s attainable departure.

“You’ve got contingency plans for a whole range of things that sit within your environment, whether that be staff, whether that be players or whether that be a whole range of things,” Goodwin stated.

“We’ve spoken about Luke a lot and we’re going to give him the most amount of time for him to make his decision.

“We do not know what that call is in the intervening time.

“We’ll continue to build contingencies, we’ll continue to work with Luke in giving him the best environment possible to want to stay here and Luke will make that decision when the time is right.”