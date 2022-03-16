Dees, Dogs fans cheer as full-capacity crowds returns to MCG
Football followers are streaming into the MCG forward of the season opener between the Melbourne Demons and the Western Bulldogs.
Supporters have been clearly excited as they thronged the stadium forward of the grand remaining rematch. The AFL is hoping the primary full-capacity fixture on the floor since 2019 may appeal to about 80,000 people.
For Jacinta Dal Ben, her father Dennis Ness and her younger kids, being again on the ’G was a celebration of spending time collectively. Decked out in crimson, white, and blue, they’re third technology Bulldog supporters.
“Getting everyone together, I think that’s important; to get out and enjoy [it],” Ms Dal Ben stated.
Lifelong Demon supporters the Wigmores have been stoked to be on the MCG to look at the premiership winning-team reside.
Nathan Wigmore stated: “It’s very exciting. Hopefully we can recapture what we didn’t quite get to experience from the lounge room.
“You’ve got to be optimistic at this time of year, especially when you’re the reigning premiers.
“I’m just hoping for a very close game, really – a good contest. I don’t see it being one-sided, but I’m super confident we can get the job done.”