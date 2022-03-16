Dees, Dogs fans cheer as full-capacity crowds returns to MCG

Football followers are streaming into the MCG forward of the season opener between the Melbourne Demons and the Western Bulldogs.

Supporters have been clearly excited as they thronged the stadium forward of the grand remaining rematch. The AFL is hoping the primary full-capacity fixture on the floor since 2019 may appeal to about 80,000 people.

Crowds arrive on the MCG on Wednesday night. Credit:Jason South

For Jacinta Dal Ben, her father Dennis Ness and her younger kids, being again on the ’G was a celebration of spending time collectively. Decked out in crimson, white, and blue, they’re third technology Bulldog supporters.

“Getting everyone together, I think that’s important; to get out and enjoy [it],” Ms Dal Ben stated.