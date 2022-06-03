Dees’ intensity dialled up for Swans clash

Melbourne’s first lack of the AFL season has put the reigning premiers “back on edge” in an ominous signal for challengers Sydney.

A scintillating third-quarter burst by Fremantle final week tore the Demons to shreds, ending their 17-match profitable streak in emphatic trend.

The upset shocked the competitors and supplied flag hopefuls some type of blueprint on how greatest to fight the ladder leaders.

But it has additionally set the aggressive juices flowing by Simon Goodwin’s expenses forward of Saturday evening’s conflict with the seventh-placed Swans on the MCG.

“Naturally, it puts your environment a bit back on edge,” Dees coach Goodwin mentioned, including he had seen renewed power and depth in his gamers this week.

“You’re a competitor, you want to win and we’ll learn when we win, but we’ll also learn when we lose.

“There’s no query that if you’ve received a bunch of gamers which might be such high-level opponents that wish to win and achieve success, a loss at all times places the atmosphere again on edge in a great way.

“People reflect a little bit deeper about where they’re at, how they can perform and the purpose that they’re having day to day, and that’s from the coaches all the way through to our players.

“It’s a unique feeling this week, there is not any doubt about that, however one which we have embraced with the alternatives that current in entrance of us.”

Four premiership players are back to boost Melbourne, with defender Christian Salem (knee) returning for his first game since round one.

Ed Langdon (ribs), Tom McDonald (ankle) and James Harmes (calf) have also been cleared to play.

Versatile defender Adam Tomlinson, who missed the flag with a knee injury, has been recalled as cover for All-Australian star Steven May (concussion).

Sam Weideman, Toby Bedford, Trent Rivers, Jake Melksham and Luke Dunstan make way.

Sydney have brought back dashing defender Nick Blakey and developing tall Joel Amartey to bolster the side that edged Richmond by six points in a thriller last week.

But the Swans will be without superstar Lance Franklin because of his one-game suspension for striking Trent Cotchin.

“It’s clearly disappointing however in earlier years we have truly completed nicely with out (Franklin),” Swans ahead Tom Papley mentioned.

“Will Hayward’s kicking targets, Isaac Heeney, Sam Reid final week kicked three … I’m assured the boys can get the system going with out him.”

Melbourne and Sydney locked horns in a tight contest at the MCG in round eight last year, with the home side prevailing by nine points.

The Demons haven’t misplaced consecutive video games since rounds 15 and 16 in 2020, coincidentally in opposition to Fremantle and Sydney.