Defence buries ‘contamination’ at Brisbane quarantine site behind secret web page
It then provides a abstract of the “known contamination”.
“Waste disposal areas and former tank sites have been assessed as a medium risk to human health and the environment. The dams have been assessed as low risk. Defence seeks to verify and minimise risks caused by contamination during the planning and conduct of all base activities. Ongoing management precautions such as routine monitoring will continue where necessary.”
Other paperwork confer with the “dumping of equipment, munitions and chemicals” into dams on the barracks, and the presence of PFAS deserving of additional investigation.
Groundwater monitoring wells have been both lacking or destroyed, and the barracks has not been added to the record of Defence sites with PFAS.
While the consultants advisable containment, and additional monitoring and examine, their findings have been primarily based largely on the location persevering with to have an industrial use and the soil and dams remaining undisturbed.
There isn’t any suggestion the contractors engaged to construct the power wouldn’t have adopted protocols for engaged on doubtlessly contaminated websites.
AECOM, which carried out a number of the assessments obtained underneath FOI, was additionally engaged to conduct a subsequent feasibility examine for the power. It warned the seemingly contamination added “significant volume of program and cost risk” and advisable “minimal ground works”.
The facility, known as the Centre for National Resilience Brisbane, is because of be handed over to the state authorities to handle from May. An analogous state-run facility at Wellcamp airport in Toowoomba exists, nevertheless there have been questions over its long-term use.