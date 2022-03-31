Defence buries ‘contamination’ at Brisbane quarantine site behind secret web page

It then provides a abstract of the “known contamination”.

“Waste disposal areas and former tank sites have been assessed as a medium risk to human health and the environment. The dams have been assessed as low risk. Defence seeks to verify and minimise risks caused by contamination during the planning and conduct of all base activities. Ongoing management precautions such as routine monitoring will continue where necessary.”

Other paperwork confer with the “dumping of equipment, munitions and chemicals” into dams on the barracks, and the presence of PFAS deserving of additional investigation.

Groundwater monitoring wells have been both lacking or destroyed, and the barracks has not been added to the record of Defence sites with PFAS.