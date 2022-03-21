Defending champ wins Cape Epic prologue | Ride24

New teammates Matt Beers and Christopher Blevins couldn’t have hoped for a greater Cape Epic begin. (Photo: Michal Cerveny)

Hot, dusty and tough path circumstances on the Cape Epic prologue.

A nightmare day of mechanicals for some main Swiss groups. Including the race favourites.

South African satisfaction was on show with profitable riders in each the boys’s and ladies’s classification.

With most worldwide elite riders current and crowds allowed, the return to a normalised Cape Epic delivered scorching circumstances on the Lourensford prologue.

Riders powered across the 24km prologue in windless circumstances. But the elites, beginning final, skilled peak warmth and mud.

No Cape Epic day is with out drama, and it began early. The Swiss group of Simeon Niederer and Patric Tinner suffered a snapped chain at the beginning of their prologue.

With 5 Cape Epics between them, Niederer and Tinner stored calm and utilized emergency mechanic abilities, enabling the Swiss to finish their prologue.

In the ladies’s class, BMC MTB Racing confirmed its intent for the occasion. Pauline Ferrand Prévot and Robyn de Groot topped the timing, adopted by Candice Lill and Mariske Strauss in second place. Completing the ladies’s prologue podium was a number of Cape Epic champion Ariane Lüthi, and Amy Wakefield.

Most riders had an important 24km prologue journey. But the ‘real’ Cape Epic begins with stage 1, almost quadrupling that distance. (Photo: Simon Pocock) Ride24

Some very quick masters

The Cape Epic masters class sees two of the greatest champions driving collectively. Karl Platt and Christoph Sauser is likely to be ‘retired’ – however with ten Cape Epic wins between them, they solely know race tempo.

Sauser appeared animated on the startline, downplaying the seriousness of their dream group standing. “We already have lots of wine in the cupboard. It just depends on whether Karl will drink it all or not.”

Swiss humour apart, there was no sedate singletrack driving from the songo NinetyOne Epic Legends. Platt and Sauser rode strongly into second, behind Mirko Pirazzoli and Miguel Martinez – winners of the masters prologue.

Simeon Niederer and Patric Tinner’s Cape Epic began within the worst attainable approach, with a sequence failure just a few meters in. (Photo: Cape Epic Twitter) Ride24

Not a very good day for Nino

The males’s prologue was a irritating day on the path for Tankwa Trek champion, Nino Schurter. A puncture price the a number of World Champion and two-time Cape Epic winner almost three minutes early within the prologue.

Schurter and teammate Lars Forster’s mechanical distress was compounded by extra points, necessitating the Scott-SRAM group to make use of an accessible in-stage tech zone – dropping one other 4 minutes. Their misfortune led to a 15th place end on the prologue.

Defending Cape Epic champion, Matt Beers, and his American teammate, Christopher Blevins, rode with terrific depth. Despite the warmth and free trails, having been churned up by all these previous Cape Epic riders, Beers and Blevins managed to finest the robust elite discipline for a prologue win.

Although Schurter and Foster’s mechanical points eradicated them as a menace in the course of the prologue, Beers and Blevins will take confidence into stage 1, having triumphed on the prologue. Germany’s Georg Egger and Lukas Baum completed second, trailing by 40 seconds. Another German, Andreas Seewald, and his Czech Republic teammate, Martin Stošek, in third.

Like the prologue, stage 1 begins and finishes at Lourensford, nevertheless it’s a considerably better problem. Riders will navigate across the Helderberg for 92km, climbing 2850m.