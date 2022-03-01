Defense Blames Flint Water Crisis On Snyder Administration, Not Engineers

(CBS DETROIT) – Two engineering companies are battling negligence claims within the Flint Water Trial.

Opening statements had been introduced Monday the place attorneys for 4 plaintiffs are accusing Lockwood, Andrews and Newnam, also referred to as LAN, its father or mother firm Leo A. Daly Co. and Veolia Water North America Operating Service of figuring out in regards to the harmful lead-levels and turning a blind-eye.

Attorney Corey Stern represents 4 youngsters within the case who allegedly skilled behavioral and cognitive accidents ensuing from lead poisoning.

Back in 2014, a state-appointed emergency supervisor minimize Flint’s water supply from the Lake Huron and remedy from the Detroit Water and Sewerage Department.

At the time, remedy from DWSD prices a million {dollars} per thirty days.

Attorneys say negligent selections had been made to guard the funds on the expense of residents when the water provide was drawn from the Flint River.

Defense argued that engineers from LAN and VCA made suggestions for full water remedy, however the suggestions had been allegedly ignored by the emergency supervisor, former Governor Rick Snyder and his administration.

Evidence shall be introduced Tuesday in U.S. District Court in Ann Arbor.

