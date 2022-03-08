Defense Ministers of Russia and Turkey discuss situation in Ukraine

Russian Defense Minister Sergey Shoygu held phone

conversations with Minister of National Defense of Turkey Hulusi

Akar, the Russian army division informed reporters, Trend stories citing

TASS.

“During the talks, the scenario in Ukraine was mentioned, as

nicely as different topical problems with cooperation between the 2

international locations by the protection departments.”

The earlier talks between the heads of the army departments

of Russia and Turkey have been held on March 1. Then Sergei Shoigu and

Hulusi Akar additionally exchanged views on the scenario in Ukraine. In

addition, the scenario within the Middle East area was

mentioned.