Europe
Defense Ministers of Russia and Turkey discuss situation in Ukraine
Russian Defense Minister Sergey Shoygu held phone
conversations with Minister of National Defense of Turkey Hulusi
Akar, the Russian army division informed reporters, Trend stories citing
TASS.
“During the talks, the scenario in Ukraine was mentioned, as
nicely as different topical problems with cooperation between the 2
international locations by the protection departments.”
The earlier talks between the heads of the army departments
of Russia and Turkey have been held on March 1. Then Sergei Shoigu and
Hulusi Akar additionally exchanged views on the scenario in Ukraine. In
addition, the scenario within the Middle East area was
mentioned.