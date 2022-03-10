Europe
Defense Ministry refutes media reports on alleged tension in the territory of Azerbaijan, where the Russian peacekeepers are temporarily deployed
Baku, Azerbaijan, Mar. 10
Trend:
“Information unfold in Armenian social networks about alleged
rigidity within the territory of Azerbaijan, the place the Russian
peacekeepers are quickly deployed, are groundless and
provocative,“ Ministry of Defense of Azerbaijan has instructed Trend.
“We state that the state of affairs in all instructions is steady and is
underneath the management of the models of the Azerbaijan Army,” the
ministry added.