Defiant Kyiv residents arrange tulips display

Residents of the Ukrainian capital of Kyiv got here out to a central sq. within the sunshine on Friday to rearrange some 1.5 million tulips within the form of the nation’s coat of arms.

Kyiv resident Oleksandr Malykhin advised the Associated Press that locals aren’t afraid as a result of they draw energy from their metropolis, and can rejoice the onset of spring whatever the Russian invasion of their nation.

Another resident, Anastasiya Zhuravlyova, mentioned that the flowers will likely be taken to hospitals to cheer up the residents as soon as their challenge has been accomplished.