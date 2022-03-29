Defiant Solomon Islands PM says deal with China is ‘ready to sign’

Sogavare mentioned there was “no intention to ask China to build a military base in the Solomon Islands”. But the draft settlement revealed on Thursday opened the door to Solomons requesting Chinese army help and for Chinese naval ships to have “logistical replenishment in and have stopover and transition in the Solomon Islands”.

Chinese Premier Li Keqiang, left, and Solomon Islands PM Manasseh Sogavare evaluate an honour guard throughout a welcome ceremony on the Great Hall of the People in Beijing in 2019. Credit:AP

The Solomons have been making an attempt to leverage the proposed settlement with China in opposition to offers with Australia and New Zealand to maximise each safety and financial funding.

The Solomons’ chief thanked Australia for its supply to construct a patrol boat base within the nation’s east, elevating the prospect of Australian and Chinese ships coming into contact whereas on obligation.

“We should see opportunity in diversification for the good of the nation,” mentioned Sogavare. “We have received so much from Australia, and we are grateful always. But as a sovereign nation, we need to continue to plan and develop, and we hope that all partners can work together with us.