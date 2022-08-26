‘Definitely over the adductor’: Bontempelli to make trip west

Loading

Coach Luke Beveridge had stated Bontempelli had been coping with numerous “niggles” by the season.

“He [Beveridge] was correct in the fact that we had a bit of a sit down and a chat about it,” Bontempelli stated.

“I know where my body’s at, so it was a good discussion around it, but I’m feeling pretty good and I’m definitely over the adductor stuff now, which is good.”

The pre-finals break couldn’t have come at a greater time for the champion midfielder, because the Bulldogs once more mount a premiership run from exterior the highest 4, having made grand finals in 2016 and 2021 respectively from seventh and fifth on the ladder.