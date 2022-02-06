Definitions of ‘hypocrite’ and ‘liar’ not lost on Joyce

Peter Dutton is probably going organising his numbers for a problem. Graham Russell, Clovelly Peter Hartcher paints a grim image of an incompetent authorities with an much more incompetent management, which has no proper to be re-elected (“The underdog’s new tricks fall flat”, February 5-6). Despite this, Morrison has three months to persuade the citizens that he deserves to proceed as PM. As an inveterate marketeer, Morrison is aware of that he can flip issues round in a short while as he did in 2019, so look ahead to the normal Coalition techniques of safety scaremongering and claims of Opposition financial inadequacy, along with measures designed to enchantment to an citizens simply influenced by the again pocket. Max Redmayne, Drummoyne Premier units the usual for management with flag choice Dominic Perrottet, you make my coronary heart sing (“Aboriginal flag to fly on bridge”, February 5-6).

Reading that you’re decided to ship higher outcomes for Indigenous Australians was the primary time in my seven and a half a long time I’ve heard such constructive messaging for our First Nations People from a number one politician. How overdue, how vital and, dare I hope, how great. As a non-Indigenous grandma and lover of nation you’ll have my full assist. This is what management seems to be like. Veronica Payne, Camden South We might construct the Harbour Bridge within the Nineteen Twenties, however we are able to’t even place a flagpole on it in 2022, laments the Premier. It might be a century overdue that we get to completely acknowledge the unique homeowners of this nice land from the nation’s most seen icon, however it’s an awesome transfer, Premier. And the appropriate one. Vic Alhadeff, Kirribilli

Illustration: John Shakespeare Credit: Bravo Perrottet, eventually a politician who appreciates what a nationwide treasure we’ve in our First Peoples and their tradition, understands that they deserve respect and can stroll the discuss to shut the hole. He follows within the footsteps of Paul Keating and Kevin Rudd, who additionally took large strides and confirmed management. Symbolism is an efficient begin, however real concern and motion should comply with. Ted Anderson, Narrabeen I’ve been reluctant to simply accept the Premier with any nice enthusiasm. However, his choice to fly the Indigenous Australian flag completely from the Harbour Bridge alongside along with his remark on the slowness of erecting the flagpole has melted me considerably. Like many earlier than him, sympathetic phrases relating to our Indigenous inhabitants are simple to say, it’s delivering the outcomes and options that talk loudest. Time slips rapidly away, leaving nothing to indicate for the phrases and guarantees. Perhaps the timeframe for erecting the flagpole is an indicator of the bureaucratic machinations that plague not simply flagpoles, however your entire nation and particularly our Indigenous Australians. Susan Durman, Pyrmont For as soon as we’ve an opportunity to verify the honesty and integrity of a politician. We can wait and watch to see if the Aboriginal flag turns up on high of the bridge. Will he preserve his promise? Nedra Orme, Neutral Bay Good on the Premier for his plans to rehabilitate Goat Island within the identify of the Gadigal individuals’s tradition and heritage. But please don’t wait a 12 months for the bureaucrats to construct a 3rd flag pole. Simply fly it on the NSW flag pole. It can have a much bigger affect; and there’s no time to lose in bridging the hole. Peter Walton, Greenwich

If Perrottet needs to get the Aboriginal flag up on the bridge as quickly as attainable he might fly it as an alternative of the Australian flag. Chris Ghent, Wentworth Falls PM should urgently sort out the COVID disaster in aged-care More than 600 lifeless in somewhat over one month; 40,733 residents but to obtain their boosters (“Defence called in for aged care boosters”, February 5-6). Residents remoted and never receiving care because of greater than 30,000 employees contaminated and others leaving the career in droves. Our “leader” attempting to determine whether or not it is a “crisis” or a “situation”. I can’t cease shouting: our aged want safety now. Mark Paskal, Austinmer Your editorial signed off: “The lives of older people are no less valuable than anyone else” (“Aged care requires major surgery to heal COVID crisis”, February 5-6). As a affected person advocate I can guarantee you that isn’t true. The overwhelming majority of my shoppers are kinfolk of individuals preventing ageism in public hospitals or dreadful requirements in residential care amenities. They can’t all be incorrect. Dorothy Kamaker, Sydney Rather than sending defence into old-age properties why not give this sector a wholesome slice of the billions they’re “investing” in arms offers? Geoffrey Dyer, Bundanoon

Modern slavery Corporatisation of the world has modified all features of the labour pressure for the more serious (“Call for ‘always on’ workers to be given the legal right to switch off”, February 5-6). Not solely is there the casualisation of staff, blue-collar staff with insecure hours and pay, diminished penalty charges, lack of sick and depart entitlements, however the profiteering tentacles of massive enterprise at the moment are ensnaring conventional so-called white-collar staff. The ploy is perhaps totally different – the enchantment to a employee’s ethical sensibility by no means to be “away” from the workplace, however the final result is similar: enterprise profiteering on the backs of its labourers, this time by non-payment of time beyond regulation. Anyone working 60 or extra hours per week is doing a job requiring the wages of two people, not the slavery of 1. Collectives and unions used to have bargaining energy to make these modifications, however a long time of company capital donations to neo-liberal governments have put an finish to that. Shall we begin with transparency of political donations as a straightforward first step, or straight to a common strike? Helen Lewin, Tumbi Umbi Religious freedom Just as a result of a Christian college like Citipointe teaches the biblical declare that same-sex exercise is a sin doesn’t imply those that have engaged in or need to have such intercourse are going to be hated, belittled or handled otherwise and instructed they’re “unlovable” (“Liberal moderates refuse to back religious bill”, February 5-6). Indeed, the Bible’s message is that each particular person has sinned and will be forgiven by way of Jesus. We are all referred to as to deal with each human being with dignity and respect. The Christian college is barely instructing what somebody who seeks to comply with and obey Jesus ought to do. Each youngster is free to simply accept or ignore such educating, not ask that such spiritual instruction be censored. Polly Seidler, Darlinghurst Of all of the necessary points Parliament may very well be coping with, the Liberal get together has prioritised a Bill which is able to improve discrimination and ignored requires a much-needed Federal ICAC. How courageous of those average Liberals to face as much as the machinations of the spiritual proper of their get together and defend the rights of an already marginalised LGBTQ+ neighborhood. Let’s hope Labor politicians heed the decision. Debbie Ditchfield, Vaucluse

Scott Morrison thinks a very powerful political final result Australians need is to permit some spiritual organisations to discriminate towards some primary human rights. That encapsulates the place the Coalition is at in these troubled instances. Greg Thompson, Bega Help Ukraine Ben Saul is true. Ukraine is lonely prey for Russia (“We need to step up for Ukraine, it could be us next”, February 5-6). No nation has undertaken to struggle for Ukraine, however people might. An instance of that is the Spanish Civil War, through which individuals from quite a few international locations, together with Australia, took half. Australian volunteers might go to Ukraine to help each in a navy or humanitarian capability. One day Australia, too, could must name on others for assist. Geoffrey Williamson, Woollahra

Lost trigger I liken the Australian authorities’s stance on defending the Great Barrier Reef to this analogy: Australia is sort of a Fifties weatherboard home with a black roof, no insulation and surrounded by concrete entrance and backyards, attempting to guard a valued ice sculpture in the home that’s quickly melting (“Breaking coral codes to help save reefs”, February 5-6). Meanwhile, Australia’s neighbours, of their trendy glass and metallic homes, are busily planting extra fire-retardant timber round their insulated properties and attempting laborious to not sneer. Valentina Bellio, Corrimal Lunchtime legend Is there something Stuart Robert, the performing Federal Education Minister, can’t do (“Western history back at fore, but minister wants to streamline”, February 5-6)? Gee whiz, if Scott Morrison falls over earlier than the following election this bloke, who’s a legend in his personal lunchtime, may very well be our subsequent PM. Laugh or cry? Make up your personal thoughts. Col Shephard, Yamba

Royal shackles Your correspondent believes the British monarchy has “by and large, brought about governmental and social stability” (Letters, February 5-6). I, then again, would counsel that it was the end result of the English Civil War between 1642 and 1651, which resulted unambiguously within the supremacy of Parliament over the monarch, that has seen Britain and its former colonies take pleasure in greater than 400 years of comparatively secure techniques of presidency and due to this fact, societies. It is nothing aside from shameful that no Australian citizen can aspire to the place of true head of state of this nation: to counsel that the governor-general is someway our head of state is nothing lower than a fantasy. The proven fact that his or her appointment have to be ratified by a overseas king or queen 16,000 km away says all of it. Martyn Yeomans, Sapphire Beach Suds over substance If Scott Morrison washed a lady’s hair to draw the feminine vote, maybe this Pentecostal PM, cognisant of another person, might wash the ft of an aged care resident to woo the vote of the aged (“Labor in a lather over PM’s shampoo ‘stunt’“, February 5-6). Michael Petras, Thornleigh

Prime Minister Scott Morrison washes the hair of an employee of Cocos Hair Salon in Mount Eliza on Friday. Credit:Paul Jeffers Is the Prime Minister’s shampooing of some hapless woman trapped in a hair-dressing salon chair a Tony Abbott onion eating moment? Tony Brownlow, Glebe We need to wash that man right out of our hair and send him on his way (with apologies to Mitzi Gaynor in South Pacific). Robert Baker, Chatswood Scott Morrison – hair today, gone tomorrow. Susan Lynch, Bateau Bay

Out of the box I have an old telly you could have, Ashley Collard (Letters, February 5-6). Works most of the time. Sometimes you have to thump it, but that’s quite therapeutic. John Buchanan, Ultimo I haven’t watched Australian TV since Grace Sullivan was on the wrong end of V-bomb. It still hurts to think about it. Jeff Apter, Keiraville As Noel Coward famously said, “Television is for appearing on, not looking at.” Gordon Phipps, The Entrance