Defying age, 102-year-old Thai man breaks 100m record for centenarians

It takes Thai athlete Sawang Janpram 27.08 seconds to run 100 metres. That’s not unhealthy, given he’s 102 years previous.

Sawang is understood for being the oldest sprinter within the Southeast Asian nation and has participated 4 occasions within the annual Thailand Master Athletes Championships, significantly within the 100-metre sprint, javelin, and discus occasions.

Last weekend on the championship’s twenty sixth iteration held within the southwestern Samut Songkhram province, he received all of the gold medals within the 100-105 years class as he has outlived all rivals in that age vary.

“Getting into sports made me strong and well. As well as this, exercising helps improve your appetite so you eat well too,” Sawang says when requested in regards to the secret to his longevity.

Sawang’s on a regular basis routine consists of day by day walks together with his 70-year-old daughter, Siripan, and easy home chores like sweeping up fallen leaves of their backyard.

But the centenarian ramped this up forward of the video games, coaching twice a day for every week at a neighborhood stadium together with his daughter.

“My father always has positive thoughts … so he is in a great mental health condition. In terms of physical health, he has gotten much stronger,” Siripan says.

The coaching paid off. Sawang’s time for the 100-metre dash this yr was a private finest and new Thai report for his age group.

Usain Bolt, who holds the one present world report, ran it in 9.58 seconds in 2009.

As Thailand’s society ages, the variety of contributors within the seniors class has grown, says Viwat Vigrantanoros, president of Asia Masters Athletics.

When the Thailand Master Athletes Championships began in 1996, there have been solely about 300 contributors. Today, there are over 2,000, their ages starting from 35 to 102 years.

“As you can see, everybody who’s here to compete has all forgotten about their ages. Once they forget about their ages, they are happy,” Viwat mentioned.