Delay in breaching classroom during Texas school shooting was

The resolution by the on-site commander to delay breaching the classroom of a Texas elementary school throughout the mass capturing this week was the “wrong decision,” authorities mentioned Friday. Nearly 20 officers stood in a hallway outdoors of the lecture rooms throughout the attack on Robb Elementary School for greater than 45 minutes earlier than brokers used a grasp key to open a door and confront the gunman, Texas Department of Public Safety Director Steven McCraw mentioned at a information convention.

The on-site commander — recognized by the Associated Press as the college district’s police chief — believed 18-year-old Salvador Ramos was barricaded in a classroom in Uvalde throughout Tuesday’s assault and that the kids weren’t in danger, McCraw mentioned.

“He was convinced at the time that there was no more threat to the children and that the subject was barricaded and that they had time to organize” to get into the classroom, McCraw mentioned.

“Of course it was not the right decision. It was the wrong decision,” he mentioned.

Officers on the scene of the capturing at Robb Elementary School in Uvalde, Texas, on May 24, 2022. Pete Luna/Uvalde Leader-News



Friday’s briefing got here after authorities spent three days offering usually conflicting and incomplete details about the 90 minutes that elapsed between the time the gunman entered the college and when U.S. Border Patrol brokers unlocked the classroom door and killed him. The gunman killed 19 students and two teachers throughout the assault.

McCraw mentioned there was a barrage of gunfire shortly after the gunman entered the classroom the place they killed him however that photographs have been “sporadic” for a lot of the 48 minutes whereas officers waited outdoors the hallway. He mentioned investigators have no idea if or what number of kids died throughout these 48 minutes.

Throughout the assault, academics and youngsters repeatedly known as 911 asking for assist, together with a woman who pleaded: “Please send the police now,” McCraw mentioned.

Contrary to earlier statements by officers, a college district police officer was not inside the college when the gunman arrived. When that officer did reply, he unknowingly drove previous the gunman, who was crouched behind a automotive parked outdoors and firing on the constructing, McCraw mentioned.

U.S. Border Patrol tactical brokers pressed native regulation enforcement to enter the college, however finally entered the constructing on their very own initiative, federal regulation enforcement officers instructed CBS News. The brokers have been backed up by regulation enforcement officers from a number of businesses.

Children run from the scene of the capturing at Robb Elementary School in Uvalde, Texas, on May 24, 2022. Pete Luna/Uvalde Leader-News



During a press convention Friday afternoon, Texas Gov. Greg Abbott mentioned he was “misled” when initially briefed concerning the police response.

“The information that I was given turned out, in part, to be inaccurate,” he mentioned. “And I’m absolutely livid about that.”

“My expectation is that the law enforcement leaders that are leading the investigations, which includes the Texas Rangers and the FBI, they get to the bottom of every fact with absolute certainty,” Abbott added. “There are people who deserve answers the most — and those are the families whose lives have been destroyed. They need answers that are accurate, and it is inexcusable that they may have suffered from any inaccurate information whatsoever.”

The motive for the bloodbath — the nation’s deadliest faculty capturing since Newtown, Connecticut, virtually a decade in the past — remained underneath investigation, with authorities saying the gunman had no recognized felony or psychological well being historical past.

Nicole Sganga contributed reporting.