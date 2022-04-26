Delayed results spell default for some Chinese developers | debt, distress, real estate, property, china, evergrande, default, audit, resignation | FinanceAsia

An terribly massive surge within the variety of Hong Kong-listed Chinese builders which have did not report their monetary outcomes on time, signifies that some will most likely default. Those most certainly are corporations which have delayed their annual outcomes, and which have had their exterior auditors modified, specialists recommend.

Since late final yr, China’s property sector has suffered contagion from the credit score disaster of China Evergrande Group, the world’s most indebted developer. In December, the Chinese agency admitted it was near chapter, because it struggled to handle US$300 billion of debt, as reported by FinanceAsia. On March 22, the Hong Kong-listed firm announced it will be…