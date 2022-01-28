Delays in DNA results leave families and Seshego community angered | Citypress

The homicide and kidnapping case in opposition to alleged serial killer Themba Dube was postponed once more on Thursday, a lot to the frustration of disgruntled neighborhood members. Photo: Supplied

South Africa’s justice system is failing those that want it most, leaving grieving households with no closure.

Residents of Seshego, Limpopo, stay on edge amid the repeated postponements of the case in opposition to alleged serial killer Themba Prince Willard Dube (34). He appeared within the Seshego Magistrates’ Court on Thursday on seven prices of kidnapping and homicide, and a depend of unlawful immigration.

After the courtroom look, neighborhood chief Mmanana Khumalo advised City Press: “We, as the community, are beyond livid.”

Scores of Seshego residents displaying placards with the phrases “Stop killing us, illegal foreigner, enough” in addition to “No bail” demonstrated exterior the courtroom throughout Dube’s look, calling for justice to be served and for him to be sentenced.

Khumalo warned:

The neighborhood desires this man prosecuted to the fullest and, if the legislation doesn’t do this, neighborhood members will use their very own means.

The National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) in Limpopo stated: “The director of public prosecutions Advocate Ivy Thenga has decided that Dube will be tried at the Polokwane High Court. The matter is remanded to February 28 2022 at Seshego Magistrates’ Court for further investigations and to get DNA results.”

Khumalo, who’s an in depth good friend of the household of one of many victims, Mpho Sinyatsi, went on to inform City Press that she had but to be laid to relaxation. “The family is not okay at all. They need closure.”

Sinyatsi, who was from Luthuli Park Extension 9L within the Seshego policing precinct, was reported lacking by her household in October 2021.

Her sister, Tshegofatso Manaka (25), was in courtroom on Thursday. Speaking to City Press whereas sobbing, she stated: “It is too difficult to talk about, but what can we do? We went to court today hoping to hear something tangible, but all we can do now is mourn and wait to bury our sister.”

As she gasped for breath, she added: “We will be in court every day if need be, until what needs to be done is done.”

On October 13, Sinyatsi left her dwelling after having been promised a job and was not seen alive once more by her household or pals.

Police ministry spokesperson Lirandzu Themba stated that, whereas the police’s forensic laboratory faces a DNA testing backlog, instances of gender-based violence and people involving girls, kids and the susceptible needs to be prime precedence.

She advised City Press:

I can not touch upon this case particularly, however, given the small print of it, it needs to be one that’s prioritised in our lab.

“In May last year we had a backlog in excess of 200 000 cases, but the number has decreased considerably.”

Themba added that the division had put collectively a turnaround technique aimed toward clearing the backlog.

“We have a turnaround strategy which is multifaceted and includes the evaluation of contracts, as some had lapsed as there was no proper management,” she advised City Press.

“Yes, we do admit that there are backlogs and we had given ourselves 18 months to have the matter addressed, but it could take less.”

Dube, a Zimbabwean nationwide, was arrested on November 3 2021 for the possession of a suspected stolen cellphone that belonged to a girl who was allegedly kidnapped in Lebowakgomo in October.

He appeared in courtroom on a cost of theft and kidnapping on November 5 and was in custody when the investigations led to the invention of seven our bodies of girls dumped at totally different areas within the Seshego, Polokwane, Mankweng and Westenburg areas.

Speaking to City Press final yr, Seshego residents expressed how the neighborhood had been residing in concern following the kidnappings and murders, regardless of the next arrest of the alleged serial killer.

According to the NPA, the next victims have been positively recognized: Sarah Moitswadi Mathiba, Moleboheng Mothibeli, Eva Khomotso Makhura, Andrea Cholo, Chisimango Gumbo and Jane Letswalo.