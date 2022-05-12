Delhi AAP MLA Arrested For Protest Against Anti-Encroachment Drive

Aam Aadmi Party MLA Amanatullah Khan has been arrested by Delhi Police for participating in a protest in opposition to an anti-encroachment drive. Civic authorities at present carried out anti-encroachment drives in varied components of Delhi. The demolition drives sparked violent protests within the Madanpur Khadar space of Delhi, the place locals claimed that authorized buildings have been bulldozed.

Amanatullah Khan, who was a part of the protest at Madanpur Khadar, was detained by Delhi police on Thursday morning.

While the South Delhi Municipal Corporation (SDMC) carried out the drive in Madanpur Khadar and Dhirsen Marg, the North Delhi Municipal Corporation (NDMC) took motion in Rohini and Karol Bagh.

Delhi’s three municipal firms — South, East, and North — are dominated by the BJP.

On April 20, an anti-encroachment drive was carried out in Jahangirpuri which had witnessed a communal conflict just some days in the past throughout a Hanuman Jayanti procession within the space. The drive was halted following a Supreme Court order.

In the next days, demolition drives have been carried out in areas resembling Shaheen Bagh, New Friends Colony, Dwarka, and Najafgarh.

On Monday too, AAP’s Amanatullah Khan had staged a protest throughout an anti-encroachment drive in Shaheen Bagh. n FIR was registered in opposition to him for “obstructing” officers from finishing up the train.