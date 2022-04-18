Delhi auto, cab drivers’ strike today over fuel price surge| 5 points

A two-day strike – referred to as by a number of auto, taxi and cab drivers’ associations over the surging gas costs – kicks off on Monday in Delhi. Locals within the metropolis are more likely to bear the brunt weeks after the Bharat Bandh protest triggered related disruptions. There are over 90,000 autos and greater than 80,000 registered taxis complementing the general public transport system within the metropolis, in response to information company PTI.

Here are 5 factors on the strike:

The unions are demanding the federal government to extend the fare charges and cut back the gas costs. Some of the protesting unions are demanding the gas costs shouldn’t be elevated and a subsidy needs to be supplied on the CNG costs. Earlier on April 11, a number of autos, taxi, and cab drivers had staged a protest on the Delhi secretariat – demanding a subsidy on the CNG costs. General Secretary of Delhi Auto Rickshaw Sangh Rajendra Soni was quoted as saying by information company ANI that the central and the Delhi authorities was not paying heed to their calls for. While most unions knowledgeable that they are going to maintain a one-day strike, some others have referred to as for a two-day strike or an ‘indefinite’ strike from Monday – until their calls for are met. The CNG costs, in response to PTI, are stated to have elevated by almost 60 % in a single yr, and the PNG costs have elevated by over a 3rd. The IGL (Indraprastha Gas Ltd) hiked the worth of CNG in Delhi for the second time in April by ₹ 2.5 per kg to ₹ 71.61 per kg. In over 5 weeks’ time, the CNG costs have elevated by ₹ 15.6 per kg. The auto fares have been final revised in 2019, and the taxi fares have been final revised in 2013. The Arvind Kejriwal-led Delhi authorities had notified new auto-rickshaw fares in June 2019. The new fares have been greater than an 18 % improve over the charges earlier.

(With inputs from ANI, PTI)