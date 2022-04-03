Delhi BJP Spokesperson Tajinder Pal Singh Bagga Booked By Punjab Police

The AAP had focused Tajinder Pal Singh Bagga for his alleged derogatory remarks in opposition to Arvind Kejriwal.

Chandigarh:

The Punjab Police has booked Delhi BJP spokesperson Tajinder Pal Singh Bagga, who has been attacking Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal over his remarks on ‘The Kashmir Files’ movie, on costs of constructing provocative statements, selling enmity and legal intimidation following a grievance by an AAP chief.

The FIR, registered on April 1, referred to Mr Bagga’s remarks, together with these in opposition to Mr Kejriwal, on March 30, when he was a part of a BJP youth wing protest exterior the chief minister’s residence in Delhi.

The BJP Yuva Morcha chief had claimed on Saturday {that a} staff of Punjab Police had reached his dwelling within the nationwide capital to arrest him, however he was not conscious of any FIR in opposition to him.

Mr Bagga had accused Mr Kejriwal of mocking the plight of displaced Kashmiri Pandits within the Delhi Assembly and demanded an apology.

The AAP had focused him for his alleged derogatory remarks in opposition to Mr Kejriwal.

In his grievance, AAP chief Sunny Ahluwalia, a resident of Mohali, accused Mr Bagga of constructing provocative, false and inflammatory statements to outrage spiritual emotions, promote disharmony and create emotions of enmity, hatred and ill-will.

The AAP is in energy in Punjab and Delhi.

The FIR in opposition to Mr Bagga and an unidentified individual was registered on April 1 at Punjab State Cyber Crime Police Station in Mohali.

Mr Bagga was underneath related IPC sections, together with 153-A (selling enmity between completely different teams on grounds of faith, race, place, and so forth.), 505 (whoever makes, publishes or circulates any assertion, hearsay or report) and 506 (legal intimidation), in line with the FIR.

In a collection of tweets on Saturday, Mr Bagga had mentioned he was in Lucknow and didn’t know something about any FIR in opposition to him.

Mr Bagga claimed a Punjab Police automobile got here to his dwelling to arrest him with out informing the native police. “Now they are tracking my friends’ addresses and going to their homes,” he mentioned.

“No information of FIR, police station, sections against me till now,” he tweeted tagging the Delhi Police and the DCP of the west district.

