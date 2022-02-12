delhi capitals: After SRH snub, David Warner looks to start afresh at where it all began in IPL | Cricket News – Times of India

BENGALURU: Australia’s swashbuckling opener David Warner is delighted to start out afresh within the IPL at Delhi Capitals months after a bitter parting with Sunrisers Hyderabad It was, in actual fact, a win-win scenario for each Warner and the JSW and GMR co-owned franchise.As the 2022 IPL mega public sale day progressed, the DC franchise’s co-owner Parth Jindal discovered it more and more troublesome to consider that he has acquired the companies of a “legend” at Rs 6.25 crore.

As far as Warner is worried, his relation with SRH turned bitter after the star batter was sacked as captain halfway via the 2021 season and ultimately dropped from the enjoying XI.

Warner, who began his IPL journey with the Delhi franchise, grew to become the primary purchase of the mega public sale for the Capitals.

Expressing his pleasure at becoming a member of Delhi Capitals, Warner stated, “I am coming back to where it all started. I am really excited. Can’t wait to see you all very soon over in India. Looking forward to it.”

I can’t wait to get again to the place it began ❤️❤️❤️ https://t.co/yd5MCk7IDB — David Warner (@davidwarner31) 1644664727000

Speaking about his crew’s main buys at public sale, Jindal stated, “Absolutely excited to buy David Warner. I cannot believe that we got such a legend at Rs 6.25 crore. With Warner and Prithvi Shaw opening the batting, it will be an explosive start to every single Delhi Capitals innings.”

He added, “It was really strange because we thought the price will go up. There was a lot of tactical stuff going on by the other teams. David Warner, the guy who won Australia the T20 World Cup is back in Delhi.

“We welcome Davey, and all his Insta tales and his shenanigans to the Capitals. We can’t wait to have him on the Capitals.”

The seasoned campaigner led Sunrisers Hyderabad to their maiden IPL title in 2016.

Having scored as many as 5449 runs in 150 matches at an average of 41.59, the southpaw is the fifth-highest run-getter in IPL history. He has four tons and 50 half-centuries to his name.

The franchise spent Rs 6.50 crore to get the services of another Australian, Mitchell March.

“I’m completely stoked to be part of Delhi Capitals crew. What an incredible franchise so to be part of. Looking ahead to recover from to India in a number of months time and symbolize our fan base. See you guys there, quickly,” said Marsh.

Marsh was a prominent member of Australia’s T20 World Cup 2021 title-winning squad.

He scored 185 runs in six games at an average of 61.67 and was named as the man of the match in the World Cup final for scoring 77 runs in 50 balls.

The big-hitting all-rounder also had a solid Big Bash League season earlier this year having played a vital role in Perth Scorchers’ title win.

He scored 347 runs in eight games at an average of 57.83, including his maiden T20 ton.