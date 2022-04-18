Delhi Capitals allrounder Mitchell Marsh tests positive for Covid-19





Delhi Capitals allrounder Mitchell Marsh has examined optimistic for Covid-19 and might want to isolate for a minimum of every week as per the IPL guidelines. Marsh is the third member of the Capitals contingent, after physio Patrick Farhart and one of many assist employees members, to check optimistic.

The total Capitals’ contingent underwent recent spherical of RT-PCR exams on Monday. The IPL will accordingly take a name on whether or not the Capitals can journey to Pune to play Punjab Kings on April 20.

In a press release, Capitals stated Marsh had been admitted in hospital after testing optimistic. “The Delhi Capitals medical team is closely monitoring Marsh’s condition,” the assertion stated. “A few more members from the Delhi Capitals bio-bubble, including support staff members, have returned positive tests as well. Though they are all asymptomatic, their condition is being monitored closely by the franchise.

“All remaining members of the bubble are presently in isolation of their respective rooms, and will likely be examined frequently.”

Doubts over the possibility of the match taking place emerged after Marsh tested positive during the rapid testing after Capitals played the Royal Challengers Bangalore last Saturday. Marsh had struggled for fluency while batting, with Capitals losing by 16 runs.

It is understood that Marsh underwent two rounds of RT-PCR tests subsequently. While the first returned negative, the second turned positive. ESPNcricinfo had earlier wrongly reported that Marsh returned two PCR negative tests.

Meanwhile, Farhart had tested positive the day before Capitals played Royal Challengers. Consequently, the IPL asked both teams to maintain social distancing and not mingle like players and coaches do after a game. The teams didn’t follow the customary post-match handshakes either.

As per the IPL rules any person testing positive in the tournament bubble would need to isolate for a minimum of seven days. To re-enter the bubble, the person would need to return consecutive negative RT-PCR tests taken 24 hours apart.

If a franchise had multiple positive cases, the rule says the team can take the field with a minimum of 12 players, including seven Indians and one substitute. In the scenario where 12 players are not available then the IPL would take the final call, which would be binding.

Both the groups and the IPL are sure to be involved by the event, contemplating the 2021 IPL needed to be deserted on the midway stage after the variety of Covid-positive circumstances multiplied throughout a number of groups. At least 5 groups had returned optimistic circumstances final yr, together with Capitals after their then legspinner Amit Mishra returned two optimistic exams.





