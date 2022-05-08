Delhi Capitals’ Sarfaraz Khan channels inner Heropanti in Tiger Shroff style

The Indian Premier League aur IPL is happening in full swing and all of the groups are taking to their social media handles with a view to share some enjoyable movies and photographs of their staff members. Just just like the Delhi capitals IPL staff, that not too long ago took to their Instagram web page with a view to share a enjoyable video of Sarfaraz Khan. The video went viral because it additionally referenced Tiger Shroff.

The 24-year-old all-rounder performs for Mumbai within the Ranji Trophy and represented India within the ICC Under-19 Cricket World Cup in 2014 and 2016. And on this enjoyable video, the cricketer will be seen having the time of his life as he recreates Tiger Shroff’s hook step to the Heropanti 2 tune – Whistle Baja 2.0. The cricketer is all smiles on this video that additionally contains snippets of him practising, on the sector, and the like.

Take a take a look at the video shared on Instagram by Delhi Capitals:

The video was shared on Instagram a bit greater than three days in the past and has acquired greater than 88,000 views on it thus far. The video has additionally acquired a number of feedback from individuals who expressed their appreciation for Sarfaraz Khan.

An Instagram person wrote, “So sweet.” Many others took to the feedback part with a view to publish fireplace emojis or help his efficiency within the Indian Premier League as a part of the Delhi Capitals staff.

What are your ideas on this video uploaded on Instagram by this IPL staff?