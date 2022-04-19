Delhi Capitals vs Punjab Kings moved to Mumbai after COVID-19 scare: Timeline of events – Firstcricket News, Firstpost

The Indian Premier League (IPL) hasn’t fairly been the identical because the SARS-COV2 virus unfold from China to your entire world in 2020.

The league was suspended for a couple of months after the coronavirus pandemic introduced the sporting world to a screeching halt, and later passed off solely within the United Arab Emirates from September to November.

The BCCI seemed to host the event in India the next yr and some matches even passed off in Mumbai, Chennai and Delhi earlier than the virus breached the bio-secure bubble and led to the event getting suspended once more. The remaining matches passed off within the UAE proper earlier than the T20 World Cup.

The organisers of the league would’ve had excessive hopes for the fifteenth season of the league given the sharp discount in COVID instances within the nation after the third wave in January. Four venues in Maharashtra had been given the accountability of internet hosting the league part of the event with BCCI permitting 25 % fan capability.

However, internet hosting an occasion in the course of a worldwide pandemic is fraught with danger and one can by no means rule out the opportunity of gamers and workforce officers coming involved with the virus and information of a number of COVID instances within the Delhi Capitals (DC) camp this week could have the BCCI sweating bullets and frantically developing with options to try to maintain the event operating as easily as doable.

Ahead of DC’s upcoming sport towards Punjab Kings which has been shifted out of Pune’s MCA Stadium and can now happen at Mumbai’s Brabourne Stadium, we check out the timeline of developments beginning with the primary reported case of the season.

The first case

Delhi Capitals physio Patrick Farhart returned a positive COVID-19 test on 15 April in what was the primary case reported on this yr’s IPL. Farhart’s optimistic check was confirmed 5 days after Delhi’s final sport, which was towards the Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) in Mumbai.

“Delhi Capitals physio Patrick Farhart has been tested positive for COVID-19. He is being closely monitored by the DC Medical Team at the moment,” learn the official assertion from the franchise. Their match towards Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) the next day went forward as scheduled with the Rishabh Pant-led aspect shedding by 16 runs.

Marsh remoted, hospitalised

Australian all-rounder Mitchell Marsh turned the primary participant to return a optimistic COVID-19 check. Marsh, who had made his debut for the Capitals earlier on Saturday, had initially returned a damaging check, however the second turned out to be optimistic, leading to instant isolation from the squad.

OFFICIAL STATEMENT: Delhi Capitals all-rounder Mitchell Marsh has examined optimistic for COVID-19, following which he has been admitted to a hospital. The Delhi Capitals medical workforce is intently monitoring Marsh’s situation. pic.twitter.com/lvatopJtcV — Delhi Capitals (@DelhiCapitals) April 18, 2022

Marsh was later admitted to a hospital, in response to an official assertion from the Capitals. “Delhi Capitals all-rounder Mitchell Marsh has tested positive for COVID-19, following which he has been admitted to a hospital. The Delhi Capitals medical team is closely monitoring Marsh’s condition,” learn the DC assertion that was posted on Twitter late within the night on Monday.

More instances within the DC camp

It wasn’t simply Farhart and Marsh who got here involved with the virus — workforce physician Abhijit Salvi, a workforce masseur and social media content material workforce member additionally returned optimistic checks, taking the tally to 5 and inflicting additional fear not only for the franchise however for the event as an entire in addition to for the BCCI.

“‘DC have been alleged to journey to Pune at this time however your entire squad members have been advised to retire to their respective rooms and as per protocol RT PCR is being achieved to establish whether or not there may be an outbreak within the camp or it’s an remoted case like Patrick Farhart,” a supply within the BCCI was quoted as saying in response to PTI.

DC-PBKS match shifted out of Pune

In newest improvement within the Delhi Capitals COVID saga, the upcoming fixture towards the Punjab Kings that was alleged to happen at Pune’s MCA Stadium was shifted to Mumbai’s Brabourne Stadium, which was formally confirmed by the BCCI on Tuesday afternoon.

According to the BCCI, the choice was taken “to avoid any further incident due to any undetected case during a long-distance bus journey in a closed environment.”

