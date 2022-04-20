Delhi Civic Body’s Full Statement On Controversial Anti-Encroachment Drive

People carrying their belongings after the anti-encroachment drive

New Delhi:

The North Delhi Municipal Corporation carried out an anti-encroachment drive in violence-hit Jahangirpuri which was stopped on a Supreme Court order. Bulldozers tore down a number of concrete and momentary constructions near a mosque in Jahangirpuri as a part of an anti-encroachment drive by the BJP-ruled civic physique, days after the northwest Delhi neighbourhood was rocked by communal violence.

The company has now issued a press release on eradicating the unlawful encroachment:

North Delhi Municipal Corporation right this moment eliminated momentary encroachments from Jahangir Puri with the assistance of native police. Officials of North DMC eliminated momentary kiosks on the pavement, ramps with the assistance of seven JCB/Bulldozers. During the encroachment removing drive 8 vans and 4 mini tata ace have been deployed together with a manpower of 70-80 and officers of North DMC and adequate police power.

About two kilometre of highway close to Kushal cinema have been cleared from encroachment, 25 objects have been seized and 20 tonnes of rubbish have been lifted.

The encroachment was eliminated by the Licensing Department, Engineering Department, Enforcement cell and Health Department of Civil Lines as a joint workforce.

The above motion is an try to clear pedestrian walkways and roads from encroachments to ease the site visitors and pedestrian motion .

Besides above, two encroachment drives have been carried out in Jahangir Puri space within the month of February i.e 02.02.2022 and 17.02.2022 and one in month of April i.e eleventh April 2022 to take away unlawful possession in the identical space.

During the encroachment removing drive on 02.02.2022 from prayas to kushal cinema highway & environment approx 1850 sqm momentary encroachment have been eliminated and three objects have been seized. On 17.02.2022 at BC Block Jahangir puri and surrounding space approx 1500 sqm space have been cleaned from momentary encroachment and 15 objects have been seized. Encroachment removing drive on 11.04.2022 from BC Block Jahangir puri & surrounding space approx 1800 sqm momentary encroachment have been eliminated and 13 objects have been seized.

Such encroachment removing drives on public roads is completed recurrently in all wards /Zones by North DMC with/with out discover underneath part 321/322/323/325 of the MCD Act, 1957 with prior intimation to native police.

North Delhi Mayor, Mr. Raja Iqbal Singh mentioned that encroachment removing drive is a routine strategy of North Delhi Municipal Corporation.

Commissioner North DMC, Mr. Sanjay Goel mentioned that through the month of January approx-55, in February-62, in March-52 and in April approx 40 encroachment removing drives carried out by North Delhi Municipal Corporation in varied zones.