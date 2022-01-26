Delhi Daily Covid Cases Rise By 24% To 7,498, Positivity Rate Stays At 10.5%

Delhi Covid circumstances: According to authorities knowledge, 28,733 sufferers are in dwelling isolation.

New Delhi:

Delhi in the present day logged 7,498 recent Covid circumstances, a soar of over 24 per cent over yesterday’s circumstances (6,028), and 29 Covid deaths. The positivity price was at 10.59 per cent.

The lively caseload within the nationwide capital stands at 38,315.

Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, on Tuesday, mentioned that the curbs within the metropolis – that have been introduced in as a result of Omicron-driven surge – are prone to be dropped quickly.

On January 13, town had seen a report excessive in every day surge with 28,867 infections. Two days later, town noticed a positivity price of 30.5 per cent, the best amid the third wave.

Over the final 24 hours, 70,804 exams have been carried out, out of which 56,737 have been RT-PCR exams whereas 14,067 have been antigen exams.