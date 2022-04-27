Delhi government school teacher dances with her student, wows netizens. Watch

As youngsters, one’s academics have the best affect on the form of individuals they develop into sooner or later and the way glad they’re within the current. The bond one shares with their instructor is at all times pleasant and a treasured reminiscence for the years to return. A video that exhibits one such second between just a little college woman and her instructor has gone viral on Twitter for all the fitting causes.

“Students love to be teachers. They love role reversal. ‘मैम आप भी करो। मैं सिखाऊंगी।’ English language teaching followed by some Haryanvi music- A glimpse of the fag end of our school day,” reads the caption to this video. It is accompanied by hashtags like #MyStudentsMyPride and #DelhiGovtSchool. The video exhibits the instructor and her pupil joyously dancing collectively within the classroom as different college students cheer on.

The video was shared on Twitter by a lady named Manu Gulati. Her bio reads, “I am a proud Delhi Government School teacher, a passionate Mentor, a Fulbright Fellow and a PhD Scholar.” She has greater than 19,000 followers on her Twitter deal with and is understood to usually put up such movies and pictures that convey a smile to individuals’s faces.

The video was posted on Twitter on April 25 and since then, has garnered a number of feedback from individuals who could not cease admiring their stunning bond. It has additionally obtained greater than 59,500 views on it to this point.

A Twitter person wrote, “Really it’s commendable to see this perfect relationship between teacher and student. Lots of blessings to you ma’am…for fulfilling your duty so well.” “I am seeing two students like that. With due respect to you Manu Madam this is so so sweet of you and very beautiful and lovely the way you did the dance along with the girl. Sending lots of love to you and your students (…),” reads one other remark. A 3rd remark reads, “So lovely to see the teacher matching steps with her student. I wish more teachers did this in class. We would have happier children in schools.”

